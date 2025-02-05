Liberia: Rep. Gahr Appointed Chair of House Committee to Investigate Ministry of Justice, Transport, and Ltmi

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has appointed Margibi District 5 Representative Clarence G. Gahr as the chairman of a newly-formed specialized committee to investigate the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Transport, and Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI).

This decision follows concerns raised by lawmakers regarding LTMI's recent announcement that it would begin issuing driver's licenses and vehicle registrations, a move some legislators argue encroaches on the established responsibilities of the Ministry of Transport.

The committee was established during the House's 7th Day sitting on February 4, in response to a communication from Montserrado County District 4 Representative Atty. Michael Thomas.

In his communication, Rep. Thomas highlighted that the Ministry of Transport was created by an Act of the National Legislature on August 25, 1987, to regulate and oversee transport, insurance, and maritime policies in Liberia.

Rep. Thomas further emphasized that the Ministry entered into a concession agreement with LTMI on December 21, 2018, granting the company specific responsibilities, including traffic ticket management, vehicle towing and impound management, city parking, vehicle inspections, and driver testing and certification. These duties, he argued, do not extend to issuing driver's licenses or vehicle registrations.

Concerns were raised by Rep. Thomas, however, regarding LTMI's new intention to assume these additional duties, which he argued conflicts with its authorized role and could violate the terms of the concession agreement made with the Modern Development and Management Corporation (MDMC), a company contracted through a competitive bidding process overseen by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

Rep. Thomas also expressed suspicions that the original concession agreement may have been altered, warranting further investigation.

The newly-formed committee will be chaired by Rep. Clarence Gahr, with Rep. Sekou Kanneh serving as Co-Chair. The committee also includes Rep. Momo Siafia Kpoto, Rep. Jeremiah Sonkan Mohamed Dosi, Rep. Samson Wiah, Rep. Obediah Varney, and Atty. Michael Thomas as a Resource Person.

The committee has been given a two-week mandate to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter and present its findings to the Plenary for further action.

The inquiry aims to ensure that all parties are adhering to the terms of the original concession agreement and to address concerns over potential overreach by LTMI, ensuring compliance and transparency in the process.