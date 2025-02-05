Liberia: Civil Law Court Exonerates Ecobank in $700k Lawsuit

4 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia, Liberia — The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, commonly known as the Civil Law Court for Montserrado County, has exonerated Ecobank Liberia Limited in a $700,000 lawsuit filed by Wilmot Smith, a former director at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

Smith sued Ecobank, along with Yussif S. Kromah, a former Ecobank employee, and Alex Williams, a former LISGIS official, seeking $500,000 in general damages and $200,000 in punitive damages. He alleged that Kromah disseminated false information that damaged his reputation by providing sensitive bank statements to Williams, who was also a partner at Spoon TV. Smith claimed that Williams misrepresented the information publicly, implicating him in the unauthorized withdrawal of funds intended for census enumerators.

While acknowledging that Ecobank did not directly defame him, Smith argued that the bank was liable under the legal principle of respondeat superior, which holds employers responsible for their employees' actions performed within the scope of their duties.

Ecobank's Defense

In response, Ecobank maintained that Kromah acted outside the scope of his employment and that the bank took swift action to investigate and terminate him. The bank further argued that the account in question belonged to a government agency--not to Smith--therefore, he did not suffer any direct damages attributable to the bank's actions.

Ecobank asserted that Smith should have directed his lawsuit against Kromah and Williams, whom the bank claimed were responsible for the alleged misrepresentations. It also emphasized that it had no involvement in public discussions regarding Smith or his employment status and had no motive to damage his reputation.

Additionally, the bank stated that its internal investigation was conducted at the request of the Minister of Finance and was unrelated to Smith. It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding government transparency and financial privacy, insisting that Kromah's unauthorized actions did not implicate Ecobank as an institution.

Court Ruling

After hearing arguments from both sides, the jury ruled in favor of Ecobank, agreeing that the bank should not be held liable for Kromah's actions. However, the court found Kromah and Williams liable for defamation.

Legal observers believe the ruling provides relief to Ecobank, reinforcing its standing as one of Liberia's leading commercial banks. With 25 years of operations in the country, the Pan-African bank has established branches across Liberia and continues to play a key role in the nation's economic growth.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.