Liberia: LDEA Agents Arrest Kenyan Woman At Ria With $388.8k Worth of Heroin

Monrovia — The Roberts International Airport (RIA), Liberia's gateway to the outside world, became the stage for a dramatic drug bust on February 1, when agents from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) intercepted a large consignment of heroin worth a staggering US$388,890.

In a country struggling with the steady rise of drug trafficking, this bust was a rare win for authorities in their ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade.

But the story of how a routine arrival turned into a major seizure is one of calculated deception, international networks, and the lengths traffickers will go to smuggle narcotics through Liberia.

At the heart of the operation was Larnah B. Arondo, a 37-year-old Kenyan woman, who had just arrived at RIA on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Thailand, with a stopover in Addis Ababa.

Arondo's baggage seemed unremarkable, but inside one of her suitcases, hidden within the frame of a canopy, was nearly 9 kilograms of heroin -- one of the largest drug seizures in recent memory.

For many, this might have seemed like a simple case of a smuggler attempting to bypass customs. But as investigators delved deeper, a much more complex story began to unfold.

A Reluctant Courier

Arondo, whose primary occupation is listed as a classroom teacher in Kenya, seemed an unlikely candidate for the world of drug trafficking.

Speaking with journalists, she expressed deep regret over the situation and maintained that she had no idea that the package contained illicit substances.

According to her, she had been asked by a Nigerian man, known only as "Alex, alias Okeke," to transport the package to Liberia. This was the second time she had been asked by Okeke to carry luggage, she claimed, despite being fully aware that academic activities were ongoing in Kenya.

"I did not know the contents of the package," Arondo explained, her voice tinged with sorrow. "I was just asked to carry it for him, and I trusted him. I never imagined it was something illegal."

Her explanation was met with skepticism, but for Arondo, it was a difficult reality she found herself confronting, far from the classroom she knew in Kenya.

A Businessman's Denial

At the same time, Abel Somah Gbedia, a businessman at RIA, also found himself in the middle of the investigation.

Gbedia, who sells cell phones and scratch cards at the airport, had agreed to accept the package on the premise that it would undergo inspection by LDEA agents, due to its unusual weight.

He, too, denied any involvement in the trafficking ring, describing the situation as a misunderstanding.

"I had no idea there were drugs in that package. I was just told that it would be checked by the LDEA," Gbedia stated, his face a mixture of confusion and frustration. "I'm not involved in anything illegal."

Despite their denials, both Arondo and Gbedia are currently under investigation by the LDEA, and both face prosecution in Margibi County, where the case is expected to be tried.

A Growing Threat

For LDEA Director-General Anthony K. Souh, the bust was a pivotal moment in the agency's efforts to combat the rising tide of drug trafficking in Liberia.

During a press conference on February 3, Souh explained how the LDEA's training efforts, enhanced by international partnerships, have helped improve their capabilities in tackling drug crimes at the airport and beyond.

"We are constantly improving our methods and collaborating with global partners to stay ahead of traffickers," Souh said. "Our agents are equipped to handle even the most complex and evolving trafficking techniques."

According to Souh, the LDEA is focusing on restructuring its operations to better detect and intercept illicit shipments, including the launch of mobile training sessions along Liberia's borders to better prepare officers for emerging drug threats.

The High Stakes of the Trade

The heroin, concealed within the canopy frame, had a street value of nearly US$400,000. Such high stakes underscore the growing role of Liberia as a transit point in the international drug trade, with traffickers looking to exploit the country's borders and airports to move illegal substances.

Director-General Souh emphasized that while the heroin bust was a success, it highlighted just how persistent and sophisticated the drug trade remains in Liberia.

Traffickers are constantly coming up with new ways to evade authorities, and the LDEA has to remain vigilant.

"We know the drug trade is evolving, and we're working hard to adapt our tactics to meet these new challenges," Souh said. "This bust is just one part of our broader strategy to combat drug trafficking in Liberia. We are determined to ensure Liberia's borders remain secure and that those responsible for these illicit activities face justice."

As the investigation continues, the arrests of Arondo and Gbedia serve as a grim reminder of the lengths to which traffickers will go to smuggle narcotics, even using unsuspecting couriers and complex methods to evade detection.

But for the LDEA, this bust also represents a victory -- a small but significant step in their tireless fight against drug trafficking in Liberia.