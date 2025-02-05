Namibia: Robust Constitutional Legacy Created by Our Late President, Dr Hage Geingob

guest column

Windhoek — Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob served as the third president of Namibia from March 2015 until his death on February 4, 2024. Previously he served as the country's first Prime Minister after independence in 1990 and again from 2012 until his was sworn in as chief of state. Writing is his personal capacity, the author recites the key role played by the late president in establishing the country's democratic framework.

It is hard to believe that more than a year has passed since Namibia's third president, Dr Hage Geingob, passed away unexpectedly. His death is Namibia's loss and certainly a loss that I personally feel every day.

The former President was someone that inspired, challenged, and helped me to grow when I worked in State House as his Economic Advisor. Since his passing last year, his legacy is coming into focus more sharply each day. The President's work on creating the Namibian Constitution is something that should be specifically focused on.

As sad and impactful as the President's passing was, the Namibian Constitution is robust and was created for exactly such eventualities as the passing of a Head of State. On February 9th, Namibia commemorates the signing of its Constitution in 1990. I believe this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate one aspect of Dr. Geingob's vast legacy.

A major part of Geingob's legacy is his influence on Namibia's Constitution as chairman of the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the Namibian Constitution. As Namibia was taking its first steps to freedom and independence, the country required a constitution.

This new Constitution needed to be robust. It would, at the same time, need to reflect the Land of the Brave's democratic and unwavering values. Ensuring and solidifying Namibia as a free and democratic state is something that so many have fought for and given their lives to.

The former President's impact continued far beyond being the Chairperson of the Constituent Assembly. As Namibia's prime minister on two occasions and President for two terms, he helped formulate and implement Namibian laws. His sharp and brilliant mind shaped the free and independent Namibia we call home.

We should not take for granted Namibia's smooth transition following President Geingob's passing

On February 4th, 2024, just hours after Geingob's passing, Namibians witnessed the Constitution in action as a smooth legal transition of power was facilitated. Every eventuality was conceived of and embedded in the Constitution drafted in 1990. The strength and wording of the Constitution ensured that democracy and the democratic process prevailed. In this case the passing of the Head of State.

This is not something we as citizens should take for granted. If we look across the African continent and even further afield, the death of a Head of State often leads to turmoil, political and socio-economic instability, and, in some cases, violence. The fact that Namibia did not face any of this is certainly part of Dr. Hage's legacy.

At its core, Namibia's Constitution and Dr. Geingob's philosophy and belief was that Namibians from all walks of life could have faith in a justice system that caters to all, cares for all, and offers protection to all. The former President lived his life endeavouring to ensure those very considerations became reality, and those of us left behind are reaping the rewards and are grateful for his legacy.

As we mark one year since Dr. Hage Geingob's passing, I wanted to explain to Namibians why his legacy is so important. Why we talk about a 'giant' having fallen and why Namibia and Africa will miss the brilliance of our former President.

I could not find a better day than to honour his legacy than Namibia's Constitution Day.

Rest in Power, Mr. President!

Dr. John Steytler, CEO of the Development Bank of Namibia, served as Economic Advisor to President Geingob from January 2016 to March 2019.