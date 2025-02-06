Chad, Nigeria, and UNHCR Sign Tripartite Agreement to Establish a Framework for Voluntary Repatriation

Dakar, Ndjamena, Abuja — The Governments of Chad and Nigeria, together with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, have signed a Tripartite Agreement (TA) to establish a structured framework for the eventual voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees currently hosted in Chad.

This agreement represents a key milestone in regional efforts to ensure durable solutions for refugees, reinforcing the commitment of both countries and UNHCR to uphold international protection principles and ensure that any future returns are voluntary, safe, and dignified.

A Tripartite Commission will be established, with responsibility for developing the standard operating procedures for implementing the Tripartite Agreement, including through facilitating ongoing dialogue, joint assessments, and coordination between Chad, Nigeria, and UNHCR. This will ensure that roles and responsibilities are clearly defined in the repatriation process and that refugees' protection needs remain central to the process.

The signing of this agreement is part of a broader commitment by the governments of Chad and Nigeria to strengthen protection and solutions for forcibly displaced populations. This includes ongoing cooperation with neighboring countries to enhance regional coordination on voluntary repatriation and reintegration efforts.

"This Tripartite Agreement is a crucial step toward ensuring that any voluntary repatriation of refugees is conducted in a manner that upholds their fundamental rights and dignity." said Abdouraouf Gnon-Kondé, UNHCR Regional Bureau Director.

Chad recently signed a Tripartite Agreement with the Central African Republic and UNHCR for the voluntary repatriation of Central African refugees hosted in Chad demonstrating its engagement towards sustainable solutions for refugees. Nigeria has signed a tripartite agreement with Cameroon a few years ago with the same purpose.

UNHCR commends the Governments of Chad and Nigeria for their leadership in promoting durable solutions while safeguarding refugee rights. The agency stands ready to implement its commitments under this Tripartite Agreement.