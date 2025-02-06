Liberia: Monrovia City Court Remands Two New Defendants in Capitol Arson Case

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court, presided over by Stipendiary Magistrate Ben L. Barco, has remanded two suspects to prison in connection with the December 18, 2024, arson attack on the Capitol Building. The accused, Kivi Bah, alias Kaba, and Jerry Pokah, alias Tyrese, were charged with multiple offenses and forwarded to court following a police investigation.

The charges against the defendants include arson, release of destructive forces, reckless burning or exploding, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, criminal facilitation, criminal conspiracy, and criminal solicitation. These same offenses were previously brought against Thomas Etheridge and Eric Susay, who were also implicated in the attack.

According to police findings, prior to December 17, 2024, fugitive suspect John Nyanti engaged in discussions with Bah and Pokah, along with other unidentified individuals, to set fire to the Capitol Building. On that evening, according to the police, Nyanti allegedly invited Bah and Pokah to Monrovia, where they met at a used car lot near the former Health Ministry in Jallah Town to finalize their plans.

The police narrated in their charge sheet that, while there, Pokah reportedly expressed that he and Bah were hungry and needed money. In response, Nyanti contacted an unidentified associate, and shortly thereafter, a white four-door double-cabin pickup without license plates arrived. Nyanti retrieved $100 USD from the vehicle and handed it to Pokah, who then shared it with Bah.

Later that night, according to the police, Nyanti allegedly led Bah and Pokah to the pedestrian gate of the Capitol Building, where they met co-conspirators Thomas Isaac Etheridge, Amos Koffa, and others. Koffa reportedly provided additional funds to Nyanti, who in turn instructed Bah to purchase gasoline from an unknown vendor on Capitol Bypass.

The police further alleged that by the early morning of December 18, 2024, Bah returned with the gasoline and joined Nyanti, Etheridge, Koffa, Stephen Broh, and others at the Capitol Building. They reportedly waited for James Mulbah, the designated corridor custodian of the Representatives' wing, who was responsible for unlocking the building each morning.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., as Mulbah began opening the eastern and northern doors, the conspirators allegedly sneaked inside, doused the third and fourth floors with gasoline, and set them ablaze using matches.

Arrest and Investigation

Authorities arrested Bah on January 23, 2025, in the St. Paul Bridge community. He was informed of his constitutional rights and provided legal representation by Public Defender Atty. Martin Carlon of Montserrado County. During interrogation, Bah and Pokah implicated Nyanti and additional individuals, alleging that the plot was financially supported by Hon. Dixon W. Sebo, Representative of District #16.

Bah claimed that on December 10, 2024, Nyanti and an unidentified associate invited him to the Capitol Building. Upon arrival, he was denied entry by a police officer but remained in the vicinity. He further alleged that Hon. Sebo provided them with food and transportation money through an intermediary.

On December 17, 2024, during a protest at the Capitol Building, Bah and Pokah were allegedly summoned by Nyanti, Koffa, and a security officer linked to Cllr./Rep. Kofa's office. They were purportedly offered a financial incentive to execute the arson attack. Bah alleged that Nyanti placed a speakerphone call to Hon. Sebo, who assured them that money would be delivered via his security detail. Shortly thereafter, a white pickup arrived, and Bah and Pokah received an additional $100 USD.

Following the attack, Bah and Pokah allegedly demanded more money from Nyanti, claiming that they needed sufficient funds to flee the country. However, Bah stated that he ultimately did not participate in igniting the fire but was aware of the final execution of the plan.

The defendants' alleged actions violate multiple provisions of Liberia's Penal Code, specifically sections 15.1, 15.70, 15.4, 14.23, 17.11, 10.2, and 10.4. The Monrovia City Court has remanded them pending further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, authorities continue efforts to apprehend fugitive suspect John Nyanti and others identified in the plot. The case remains under investigation as prosecutors build their case against the accused.