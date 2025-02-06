Nigeria: Release Nnamdi Kanu for Peace to Return in South-East, Reps Tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives Committee on the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) has asked President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the release of the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to ensure lasting peace and development in the region.

The committee's chairman, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, who made the call at the inaugural meeting of the legislative committee in Abuja on Wednesday, said the security situation in the South-east was a major concern that must be addressed for any meaningful progress to take place.

"Given the region's security concerns, the Committee and other well-meaning Nigerians appeal to the President to facilitate the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a step towards lasting peace and development in the South-east.

"The establishment of the South-East Development Commission, 54 years after the civil war, is a monumental achievement. However, true reconciliation requires more than infrastructural development--it demands addressing historical grievances and ensuring justice for all," he said.

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, while inaugurating the committee, said the development marked a crucial step towards addressing the developmental challenges facing the South-East region.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Abbas described the event as a renewed commitment to ensuring that the region receives the much-needed investment and attention for its growth and prosperity.

"The inauguration of this committee is not just a formality," Abbas stated. "It is the beginning of a renewed effort to unlock the full potential of the Southeast, a region known for its resilience, industry, and entrepreneurial spirit."

"The role of this committee is to provide legislative oversight, monitor the implementation of policies, and ensure that the commission fulfills its mandate with efficiency, transparency, and accountability," the Speaker added.