South Africa: President Ramaphosa Ready and Focused for SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is fully prepared and focused ahead of his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, says Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Addressing a media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday, Magwenya emphasised that despite various pressing national matters, the President remains undistracted and committed to delivering his address.

"He's very ready for tomorrow. Typically, in our office, there's never a time when we are dealing with one issue. The sort of typical day, week or month in our office involves dealing with multiple issues at the same time.

"So, we are excited. We are not in any way distracted by all these other issues. We accept these issues to be par for the course, in the nature of the President's work, and like the issues that we have to deal with and resolve, we are not in crisis mode," Magwenya said.

He said the President's office was addressing issues as required and remained focused on preparations for tomorrow's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

He noted a great deal of excitement surrounding the event, as it will be the first SONA under the seventh administration and the Government of National Unity (GNU).

"Tomorrow's address will have received inputs from Ministers that come from other parties who are responsible for their respective portfolios, and so tomorrow's address will be very much reflective of the Government of National Unity, and we are finding a great deal of excitement," he said.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the 2025 SONA on Thursday at 7 pm at Cape Town's City Hall, before a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The first SONA of the seventh administration will be held under the theme "A nation that works, for all" and holds added significance as it coincides with South Africa's 30 years of freedom and democracy as well as its Presidency of the G20.

"The annual address gives us an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a nation and recommits us to working together to build the country we envisioned at the start of our democracy.

"In the address, the President will outline the task of the government of national unity in implementing the three strategic priorities of the Medium-Term Development Plan, namely, driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living and building a capable, ethical and developmental state," he said.

Presidential Gold Challenge

Following the SONA, President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday tee off alongside a diverse stakeholder grouping to raise funds for charities during the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) which will be held at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.

The PGC is held every year following the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and is hosted by the Ministry of Public Service and Administration in partnership with the private sector as part of the activities around SONA.

Magwenya explained that the challenge raises funds for charities designated by the sitting President and provides an opportunity for networking between government and the private sector.

"The proceeds will be donated to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, which will in turn distribute funds to deserving charities to improve education and promote skills development in the communities across the country.

"The President is honoured to partner with an 11-year-old golfer Shalom Madlala from Malelane in the Mpumalanga province. Shalom is a provincial player in the South African Golf Development Board's (SAGDB) program," he said.