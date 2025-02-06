South Africa: A Nation in a State of Despair

Military parade showcasing the discipline and prowess of the nation’s armed forces, and setting a tone of solemn pride and patriotic spirit for the State of the Nation Address 2025 in the Cape Town parliamentary precinct. This is where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address on 6 February 2025.

press release

Every year the President of the country makes all kinds of promises in the State of the Nation Address. Every year the President tries to create the impression that the nation is moving forward and that we should all be hopeful.

Tonight the President will speak in a time of deep crises across the world. The Congo is being attacked and plundered by Rwanda, a dictatorship backed by the US and other Western powers. Israel, also backed by the US and other Western powers, has devastated Gaza and is now, with Donald Trump in the lead, planning to completely remove the Palestinian people from Gaza and escalate oppression in the West Bank. Trump is threatening South Africa to prevent land reform while supporting the violent theft of land in Palestine and the Congo.

He will also speak in a time of deep crisis in South Africa. In fact, every State of the Nation Address since 1994 has been given in a time of crisis for the poor. We were made poor by colonialism, kept poor by apartheid, and we remain poor today. There are more people living in shacks than in 1994 and unemployment, poverty, and inequality are all worse. We were always told to be patient, that things would get better, but in fact, they are getting worse.

There is no freedom for poor black people, and most black people remain poor. More than 60% of our people remain poor. More than 40% of our people are unemployed. Almost 75% of our young people are unemployed. People are going hungry in more than one in ten homes. Most people cannot afford to access healthy food. We live in an extremely violent society. Nobody is safe but the poor are most at risk.

Rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide are rapidly escalating. The stress on people who cannot provide for their families is extreme. Parents who had hoped that at least their children would escape poverty now see their children sinking into despair. Many people try to numb their pain via alcohol abuse, which is widespread, and there is a massive heroin epidemic, especially in the big cities such as Durban and Johannesburg. Some people try and survive by turning on other people. The government thinks that putting people in prison is the solution to this instead of ensuring that everyone can have a decent and dignified life.

People continue to live without basic services, and the ANC has not even been interested in doing something as simple as eradicating undignified and unsafe pit latrines. This shows the depth of their contempt for the poor.

The ANC has failed to achieve significant land reform, and urban land reform from below is met with violence from the state and private security. Our attempts to access land and livelihoods are criminalised and met with violence. We are left to die and we are deliberately killed. In Stilfontein, the state deliberately starved 78 miners to death. Most of society accepted this. As we have been saying for thirty years, we as the poor can be left to die or killed with impunity. Our lives do not count as human lives.

Just like in the US and many other countries, politicians and other opportunists continually try to tell us that the reason why the poor are suffering is because some of our neighbours were born in other countries. This is a lie. Nobody is poor because their neighbour was born in Zimbabwe or Mozambique. It is a lie told to distract us from the real causes of our oppression and the real paths to liberation.

There will be no honesty on the real state of our nation in parliament tonight. There is no party that genuinely represents the poor and the working class. The true state of the nation can be seen in the shack settlements, in the poor rural villages, in the townships where young people spend their days on the streets, in the prisons, and in the migrant detention centres.

The number of young people that have given up on life and have taken the path of drug and alcohol abuse has increased dramatically. These are young people whose parents had hoped that they would one day rescue them from poverty. Instead, they have turned to a life of crime because they have nothing to do. And the only solution that their government has is to put them into prison. In fact, poverty has been criminalised. Living on occupied land or working an abandoned mine means that you are shown to the world as a 'criminal'. When you are poor, you are seen as lazy or criminal or both.

Instead of coming up with ways to address the problems that the country is facing, the neo-liberal government of the ANC is attacking the poor. Under the GNU, many violent evictions have been carried out. The militarisation of the suburbs through private security by the so-called ratepayers' associations is aimed at ensuring that the poor do not get access to 'valuable land'. We are allowed to work for the rich but not to live near to the rich. Under the GNU, we have seen the rise of right-wing elements who feel that they are now entitled to do as they please, including using militarised force to evict the poor from occupied land. These elements will now feel further emboldened by Trump.

If the President took the lives of the poor seriously, he would announce a programme of radical urban and rural land reform, the implementation of a basic income grant, and other emergency measures to begin to address the crisis that most of our people live in every day.

The delivery of the State of the Nation Address by President Ramaphosa will not change anything for the poor. The poor will remain poor. Mass unemployment will remain and the social ills that have emanated as a result of poverty and inequality will continue. The government continues to be under the control of the liberals who think that markets are more important than human life. The ANC continues to fail to act against the mafias that have become so powerful in the ANC and in and around the government.

This is going to be another State of the Nation Address that will offer no hope to the oppressed. It will have no meaning for the ordinary people on the ground.

We express our deep solidarity with the people of Palestine, the people of the Congo, and the people of America and the world who must now confront the serious dangers coming from Trump's extreme right-wing presidency.