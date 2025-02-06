South Africa: SONA 2025 - Temporary Road Closures

Parliament has issued a series of temporary road closures and parking restrictions in and around the Cape Town City Hall, ahead of the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening.

Parliament announced the temporary road closures and parking restrictions from 1 - 19 February 2025, as preparations for the ceremony, scheduled to start at 7pm, get underway.

The list published on Tuesday also includes the full closure on 6 February 2025.

Road closures are as follows:

Block 1

Closure of Corporation Street: between Darling and Longmarket Streets.

Curb side fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall.

Corporation Street: 1.8m from KFC curb in taxi zone from Darling to Longmarket Streets.

Curb side fencing around the perimeter of Cape Town City Hall, Darling Street, Parade Street and the centre of Longmarket Street.

A pedestrian gate to be erected on the corner of Longmarket and Corporation Streets.

Block 2

Road Closures for rehearsals from 06:00 - 23:59 (4 - 5 February 2025)

Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets.

Parade Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets.

Closing Parade: Corporation Street from Longmarket to Castle Streets.

Castle Street: from Corporation to Buitenkant Streets.

Curb side fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall.

Castle Street on pavement, in keeping with the tree line.

Parade to Corporation Streets: from the left of the Library door to the curb running on the Library side of the curb to Corporation Street.

Parade Street to be closed with gates.

Darling Street: closed at Buitenkant and Corporation Streets with gates.

Darling Street to be fenced on Parade in front of the statue, and then to dog-leg into the tree line and continue to Buitenkant Street.

Buitenkant Street fenced on the Parade curb from Castle to Darling Streets.

Corporation Street fenced across the Parade from Darling and Castle Streets.

Block 3

Road closures for rehearsals are from 17:00 - 20:00 (4 - 5 February 2025).

Buitenkant Street: from Castle to Glynn Streets (including all side streets).

Roeland Street: from Buitenkant to Brandweer Streets.

Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland Streets.

Roeland Street: closed up to Hope and Brandweer Streets.

Parade Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets.

Caledon Street: between Parade and Corporation Streets.

Block 4

Parking restriction will be in the following areas from 16:00 on Wednesday, 5 February 2025 to 23:59 on Thursday, 6 February 2025:

Roeland Street: from Brandweer to Plein Streets.

Commercial Street.

Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Castle Streets.

Darling Street: from Sir Lowry to Plein Streets.

Hanover Street: from Darling to Tenant Streets.

Caledon Street: from Corporation to Buitenkant Streets.

Corporation Street: from Darling to Albertus Streets.

Parade Street: between Darling and Albertus Streets.

Plein Street: between Darling and Longmarket Streets.

Block 5

Road closures on Day 6 (6 February 2025) will be in the following areas from 05:00 to 23:59:

Darling Street: from Lower Plein to Corporation Streets.

Hanover Street: from Darling to Tenant Streets.

Longmarket Street: between Plein and Corporation Streets.

Corporation Street: between Longmarket and Caledon Streets.

Longmarket Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets.

Parade Street: from Albertus to Darling Streets.

Curb side fencing around the perimeter:

Gate to be placed on the corner of Lower Plein and Darling Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at corners of Corporation Street.

Gate to be placed on the corner of Lower Plein and Longmarket Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at Corporation Street.

Gate to be place on the corner of Caledon and Corporation Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at the corners of Longmarket Street.

Gate to be place on the corner of Parade and Caledon Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at Longmarket Street.

Longmarket Street: between the Library and Campus, next to Buitenkant Street.

Buitenkant Street: from Castle to Glynn Streets (including all side streets).

Roeland Street: from buitenkant to Brandweer Streets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Road closures will be in the following areas from 17:00 to 23:59:

Lower Plein Street: between Darling and Strand Streets (local access).

Plein Street: between Darling and Spin Streets.

Bureau and Spin Streets: between Adderley and Plein Streets.

Darling Street: between Adderley and Lower Plein Streets.

Road closures will be in the following areas from 17:45 to 20:00:

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue.

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue.

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue.

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue.

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, city-bound, carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre.

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3).

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3).

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre.

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets.

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets.

Parliament has apologised for any inconvenience caused.