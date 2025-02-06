South Africa: MPs, Invited Guests Encouraged to Wear Local Attire for SONA

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) and the nearly 2 000 guests attending tomorrow's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to support local designers.

SONA is an event where President Cyril Ramaphosa provides updates on the government's programmes and sets the agenda for the new financial year.

But, it is also where some MPs and bigwigs dress to the nines to make a fashion statement.

Parliament has since partnered with Proudly South African to support the local fashion industry under the 'Wear Local at SONA' initiative, said Mtshweni-Tsipane on Wednesday.

"The campaign aims to elevate the local fashion industry calling on the nation's leaders to showcase South African designed and manufactured fashion at the SONA," she said.

In addition, Parliament has partnered with businesses in the agriculture, food, and beverage sectors to support the event.

"Some of these businesses represent the great success of our government in designating South Africa's products as Geographical Indicators, such as in the case of the Karoo lamb and others.

"We extend our full gratitude and appreciation to all businesses and persons who continue to sponsor this event," she told the media.

Mtshweni-Tsipane and the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Thoko Didiza were addressing journalists in Cape Town about Parliament's preparations for the 2025 SONA.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be ushered by Inako Mateza, a 19-year-old Xhosa praise singer from the Eastern Cape, which aligns with long-standing traditions.

She took a moment to express sincere gratitude to the informal traders for their continued cooperation since Cape Town City Hall became the venue for the SONA after the 2022 fire that damaged the parliamentary complex.

"While we acknowledge that events of this magnitude inevitably cause some inconveniences within the Central Business District, we also recognise the broader economic value that SONA brings to the city."

As a significant national event, the Chairperson said SONA garners both local and international attention, boosting economic activity through increased tourism, hospitality, and business opportunities.

"As with previous SONAs, alternative arrangements have been made, in collaboration with the City of Cape Town and the Informal Traders Association, to ensure that affected traders can continue operating at designated alternative venues."

Post-SONA sittings

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After tomorrow's all-important SONA, the NA and the NCOP will reconvene for a joint session on 11 and 12 February 2025 to debate the President's address.

The President will respond to the debate on February 13, while the Minister of Finance is scheduled to deliver the Budget Speech on 19 February.

"We encourage all South Africans to actively engage with SONA by tuning in and sharing their views across the various communication platforms provided by Parliament, the government, and the media."

The SONA will be broadcast live across Parliament TV, mainstream broadcasters, and streaming services.