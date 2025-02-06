Nigeria: Opposition Party Apologises to Nigerian Governor Over Fraud Allegation

The party spokesperson said his press release was not a direct accusation against the governor but meant to draw his attention to address the rumoured allegations against him.

A Nigerian opposition party has apologised to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State over claims that the governor personally handles contracts and collects kickbacks.

The spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, Manfred Ekpe, issued a retraction on Tuesday in Uyo to the claim he made against Mr Eno.

"I hereby retract any statement in the ADC's said press statement that may have caused embarrassment to Mr Eno and the Government. I also unreservedly apologise for the same," Mr Ekpe said, stressing that he was directed by his superiors at the national level to do so.

Mr Eno has invested in people through a social investment programme, one of his administration's focal objectives, by providing social welfare programmes targeted at improving the lives of vulnerable populations.

Through this initiative, the governor has built houses called "Compassionate Homes" for vulnerable persons in the state, spreading across all the local government areas.

In his release, Mr Ekpe claimed that the state government was hiding the names of the contractors handling the projects and added that over N500 million was rumoured to be the cost of each unit of the homes.

Additionally, the ADC had also said that N2 billion was allegedly paid to the governor as a kickback for the construction of Uyo Village Road, urging Mr Eno to react to the allegations.

Mr Ekpe said the party was only drawing the governor's attention to the allegations and asking Mr Eno to "clarify those misinformation and doubts in the minds of the public."

"This could not mean positive accusation of the governor by our party or at all," he said.

Government response

Ekerete Udoh, the governor's spokesperson, issued a statement on Monday dismissing the opposition party's claims as falsehoods.

"All contracts in Akwa Ibom State are awarded through the Finance and General Purpose Committee, which serves as the procurement warehouse of all state projects, after which the projects/contracts are approved by the State Executive Council, in line with budgetary provisions.

"The governor does not and cannot unilaterally award contracts even if such a contract is within the limit of the approvals which the law allows the Governor," Mr Udoh said.

Mr Udoh said that linking Mr Eno to any form of kickback was not only false but libellous and added that Governor Eno would take legal action against Mr Ekpe.