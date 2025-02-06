Africa: AU, AFRIMA Sign MOU to Boost African Music and Creative Industries

The African Union (AU) and the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Africa's creative and cultural industries, particularly in music.

The MoU, signed on January 29, aims to strengthen their collaboration, which began in 2014, and supports key AU initiatives such as the Revised AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries and the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance. Both parties expressed their commitment to nurturing African musical talent, expanding opportunities for artists, and leveraging music for social cohesion and economic transformation.

"This agreement signifies a new chapter in our collaboration, ensuring that African music continues to flourish, uplift communities, and contribute to the well-being of artists and the continent's development agenda," said Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development for the AU.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone and a great step forward in our shared mission to elevate African music and culture on the global stage. We look forward to the continued growth of this partnership for the benefit of our continent," added Mr. Mike Dada, President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA.