Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Pat Ugwu Is Dead

5 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nosakhale Akhimien

Nollywood actress Patience 'Pat' Ugwu, popularly known as 'Sugar Girl,' has died. She was known for her roles in Lack of Money (2018), Port-Harcourt Lady (2019), and Twist of Fate (2020).

She was 35.

Beyond acting, she was an online fitness coach for PatPat Fitness, a beauty business owner, and a Permanent Makeup Trainer.

Her death was announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post by veteran actor Emeka Okoye, who expressed deep sorrow and shared details of her funeral arrangements.

Expressing his shock, Okoye wrote on Instagram, Rest in peace, sis. Pat Ugwu. @patpat_ugwu. So, we no get to work again? Death why? God, please. Rest in peace, PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. Please protect all my colleagues, especially those I'm close to. This unusual death is frightening. I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen."

The burial arrangements, shared in a flier by her family, stated that a wake-keep will be held on Thursday, and she will be laid to rest on Friday in Enugu State.

The cause of her death remains unknown as of the time of this report.

Colleagues react

The news of Pat Ugwu's passing has deeply affected the Nollywood community. Several stars, including Rita Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Nkechi Blessing, and Kevin Mike, have expressed profound grief.

Destiny, a close associate of the late actress, reacted in shock, writing, "Jesus, no."

Similarly, Mike mourned on Instagram: "Chai, just woke up this morning to hear the death of one of our crew and cast members @patpat_ugwu. Rest in peace, dear."

Pat Ugwu

Born on 13 December 1988 in Enugu State, she studied at the University of Abuja and graduated in 2014. Over the years, she gained attention for her bold online presence and outspoken nature. She once made headlines for advising women against advertising their relationships unless their partners reciprocated and stirred controversy with her comments on men's sexual performance.

In a Vanguard interview, the actress shared her struggles in Nollywood, recalling how she started acting in her village before officially joining the industry in 2016.

Pat's journey in Nollywood was not without its challenges. She faced rejection and betrayal from colleagues, but her determination to carve a niche in the industry remained unwavering. She credited social media for boosting her career and shared how a near-fatal past relationship made her prioritize her career over love, inspiring others with her resilience.

Pat's sudden death is yet another loss to Nollywood, following the recent passing of actor Asa Koko and singer Mukaila Senwele.

