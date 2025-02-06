Nigeria: President Approves 65 Years Retirement Age for Doctors, Healthcare Workers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an increase in the retirement age for doctors and other healthcare workers from 60 to 65 years.

Dr Mannir Bature, National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bature said the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has been directed to formally present the approval to the Council on Establishment through the Office of the Head of Service for finalisation.

He said the policy shift was conveyed by Pate during a high-level meeting with the NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, and key stakeholders in the health sector.

Bature said the meeting also had in attendance the leadership of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

He said discussions centred on progress made regarding the welfare of doctors and other healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

According to him, the coordinating minister confirmed that the arrears resulting from the adjustment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) are set for payment.

"The necessary funds have been secured, and disbursement to beneficiaries will commence soon," he said.

Bature quoted the minister as saying that President Tinubu has approved the correction of consequential adjustments for both CONMESS and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), arising from the implementation of the new minimum wage. (NAN)

"The process to effect this correction is at an advanced stage, providing much-needed relief to doctors and other healthcare workers," he said.

He said following an extensive review initiated by the NMA, approval has been granted for the implementation of new tariffs for healthcare service providers.

"This will particularly benefit members of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners and Nurses (ANPMPN), ensuring better financial remuneration and sustainability for healthcare services nationwide," he said.

Bature said the Coordinating Minister expressed appreciation for the patience and collaboration of all stakeholders, reaffirming the Federal Government's commitment to improving the welfare of all healthcare workers.

Bature said Pate emphasised that collaboration was crucial to strengthening Nigeria's health sector.

He said attendees at the meeting renewed their commitment to work together in advocating for the welfare of healthcare workers and ensuring the full implementation of key reforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NMA has championed increasing the retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65 years to address brain drain, improve knowledge transfer and for quality healthcare delivery.

NAN reports that nationwide strikes had been declared by various health associations or unions over the non-implementation of CONMESS and CONHESS for doctors and healthcare workers. (NAN)