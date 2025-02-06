Nigeria: Netzence Trains Ehcon, Amac Staff to Combat Emissions

Abuja — In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable development, Netzence Sustainability Limited has launched a comprehensive training program for staff members of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The training, focused on data collection and utilization of the innovative CloseCarbon platform, is designed to support the installation and onboarding of banks, hotels, and supermarket chains in Abuja. This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

According to Dr. Sadiq Sani, Founder/CEO of Netzence, "Our goal is to create a knowledgeable workforce within EHCON and AMAC that can effectively monitor emissions, promote compliance with environmental regulations, and support the development of a low-carbon economy in Abuja."

"The training program includes modules on understanding carbon emissions, data collection techniques, utilization of the CloseCarbon platform, stakeholder engagement, and field practice. These modules are designed to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge to support the effective monitoring and management of greenhouse gas emissions in Abuja.

"Industry experts emphasize the importance of this collaboration in ensuring air quality standards are established and maintained, ultimately benefiting public health and supporting sustainable development in Abuja.

"This initiative demonstrates the commitment of Netzence, EHCON, and AMAC to addressing the urgent need for climate action in Nigeria," said Idia Ogedegbe, Chief Operations Officer at Netzence. "We are proud to be part of this effort and look forward to seeing the positive impact on the environment and local communities.

"As the training program progresses, its impact will be closely monitored, with Netzence, EHCON, and AMAC committed to ensuring Abuja meets its emissions targets and sets a benchmark for sustainability efforts across Nigeria.

"This initiative has the potential to position Abuja as a leader in integrated environmental management, serving as a model for cities nationwide. By empowering EHCON and AMAC staff with vital skills in data collection and emissions management, Netzence Sustainability Limited is paving the way for a greener future in Nigeria.