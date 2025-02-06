Nigeria: Police Nab Pupil Suspected of Threatening Schoolmates With Pistol

The Police in Akwa Ibom have apprehended a 13-year-old pupil, suspected of having threatened schoolmates with a pistol at St. Paul Primary School Ikot Ibiok, in Eket Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Baba Azare, disclosed this during a press briefing in Uyo on Wednesday.

Azare said the operatives of the Command acted on credible information, on Jan. 30, at about 0800 hours, that the boy was going about with pistol in the school, threatening to fire his fellow pupils.

"The operatives of the command immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect and recovered a locally-made pistol.

"On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had been with the said gun since November 2024 and that he got the from a ward in his father's bedroom."

The CP said that the father of the suspect had been arrested and investigation had commenced on the matter.

Azare also disclosed that the command arrested two young girls who conspired and stole a child in Obong Itam, Itu LGA in June 2024 and sold their victim for N200, 000 to someone in Cross River.

He said that the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that they used the proceeds to purchase refrigerator, television and fan.

He said that the items had been recovered from them and investigation was ongoing to arrest the buyer of the child.

In another development, the CP said that two young girls reported a woman who attempted trafficking them to some men in Cross River for baby-making, selling of the expected babies and sharing of the proceeds.

He said that based on the complaint on Feb.1 at about 0800hrs, the operatives of the command swung into action and arrested One Gift Essien Tommy (f) and One Peace Ekanem (f) while investigation was ongoing.

Azare also disclosed that on Feb.1, a woman from Afaha Offiong village in Nsit Ibom, reported that her nine-year-old daughter she sent on an errand on Jan. 31 at about 1600 hours was defiled.

According to him, one Aniefiok Edem (male), age 60, dragged the nine-year-old girl into the bush, removed her clothes, had carnal knowledge of her and later gave her N200.

The CP said that suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Azare added that the command also apprehended other suspects involved in cult- related activities, unlawful possession of firearms and illicit drugs among others.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of all crimes and criminalities.

The CP urged residents of the state to continue to support the police with useful information to succeed.