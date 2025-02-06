Liberia: 'Liberian Talent Is World-Class, It's Time to Showcase It'

Dr. Clarice Ford Kula, a renowned film producer, writer, and cultural advocate, is on a mission to transform Liberia's artistic and creative industries. With a deep commitment to uplifting emerging talents in film, dance, drama, and theater, Dr. Kula is determined to showcase Liberia's world-class creative potential to the global stage.

"We have so much talent here," Dr. Kula says with passion, her voice echoing the optimism she carries for Liberia's artistic future. "It's time to showcase it. Liberian talent is world-class, and it's time for the world to see it."

Her vision for the country's creative industry is not just about entertainment, but about preserving the rich culture and history of Liberia. "When you make a film, it's not just about the script or the actors," she explains. "It's about telling your story. It's about showing the world your heritage, your culture, your reality. That's how we sell tourism and create pride in our history."

Dr. Kula's passion for Liberian arts is not just theoretical; it is reflected in her hands-on efforts to nurture local talent and provide them with the platforms they need to succeed. She was recently at the forefront of launching the "Behind the Scenes" radio show on Hott FM in Monrovia, a dedicated platform designed to highlight the challenges facing Liberia's film industry, while also brainstorming solutions and increasing awareness among Liberians about their local cinema.

"This radio show is a vital tool for the industry," Dr. Kula says. "It will give filmmakers and actors a space to share their experiences, tackle issues, and promote local films. But, just as importantly, it's about getting Liberians to watch local films. We have to show the people what we're capable of."

Her belief in the power of film to change perceptions is evident in her past work, particularly in her highly praised film Providence. Dr. Kula recalls the challenges of making the film, from limited resources to the hurdles faced by an emerging film industry in Liberia.

"We filmed here, even when the odds were against us," she says. "I promised the young people of Liberia that we would film here, despite the financial challenges, and that was a promise I kept. We wanted to show the world our authenticity."

This dedication paid off when the film's editor, working from the United States, saw the potential in Korto Davis, one of Liberia's rising stars, and cast her in one of his films. Korto's success story is just one example of how Dr. Kula's efforts are paving the way for the next generation of Liberian talent. "Korto became one of Liberia's biggest stars. Her rise proves that with the right opportunities, Liberian artists can thrive," Dr. Kula reflects with pride.

Dr. Kula's efforts to elevate Liberian talent extend beyond individual films. She co-founded the Johnny Home Film Festival and the Liberia Film Awards; annual events designed to celebrate and uplift Liberian filmmakers. "We started this festival four years ago to celebrate the immense talent of Liberians in the film industry," Dr. Kula explains. "Many of these filmmakers have no formal training, but they have so much passion and drive. The festival gives them the exposure they deserve."

These efforts have caught the attention of international figures. Dr. Kula shares, "We've had actors like Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Desmond Elliott come to Liberia and teach local filmmakers. Roger Bobb, Tyler Perry's producer, was so moved by the energy and creativity of our artists. He was impressed by how hungry and ready they were to work."

Dr. Kula envisions a thriving Liberian film industry that bridges the gap between local talent and international markets. "We're on the cusp of something big," she says. "If we provide the right platforms and the right opportunities, there's no limit to what Liberian filmmakers, dancers, and dramatists can achieve."

Mary Williams, General Manager of DSTV Local Content Creation, recognizes the importance of such platforms. "This radio show is essential because it provides a space to address the problems facing the industry and help educate Liberians about the importance of supporting local films," Williams says. "The key to making the industry viable is getting people to watch local films. When people realize that this is a profitable industry, it will change everything."

Dr. Kula is more than just a film producer - she is a trailblazer for Liberia's creative future. Her initiatives have already set the stage for a new era in Liberia's entertainment industry, one where homegrown talent can shine on the global stage.

"We are just getting started," Dr. Kula says, her voice full of conviction. "It's time for the world to see what Liberians can do. We have the talent; now it's time to showcase it."

As Dr. Kula continues to champion Liberia's artistic community, there is no doubt that Liberia's creative industries are on the verge of a renaissance - and the world will soon know Liberia not just for its history, but for its artistic brilliance.