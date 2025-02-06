Liberia: 'You Are Credible, Dependable People I Can Rely On'

The National Bureau of Concessions Director General has described participants in a just ended capacity building training program as credible and dependable people he can rely on as agents of change.

Director General, JSB Theodore Momo Jr., made the assertion in a special remark during the closing ceremony of a four-month comprehensive World Bank sponsored training on Concessions Monitoring and Evaluation in Monrovia, from 1st October, 2024 to 31st January 2025. The training was organized by the Liberia Investment, Finance & Trade Project (LIFT-P) in collaboration with the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC), for Concession Monitoring & Evaluation and Compliance Capacity.

Presenting certificates to some 40 participants from the NBC, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Center for National Documents, Records and Archives (CNDRA), DG Momo described the course as highly enriching, thanking his predecessor Attorney Edwin N. Dennis for laying the foundation that is now being built upon.

"I'm very sure and certain that all of you are credible, and the short time that we have been together, I can rely on you; you are dependable people, that is why I will continue to build with Mr. Dennis, the spirit of oneness, friendship and professionalism."

He further lauded the smooth transition during his take over, which culminated in a new relationship that is now serving as a reference point that can be available when it becomes necessary for him and his predecessor to compare notes. "That's how professionals behave," he said.

Momo offered special commendation to the trainers from Ghana for doing a good job, noting that whatever was acquired will help add value to his institution for credibility.

"It goes without saying that when you have a prepared workforce, it makes your job easier. Our goal is to continue to train, to continue to prepare the workforce, because there are challenges ahead of us, there are changes and circumstances ahead of us, some of them are brought by global demands, so we just have to prepare ourselves to tap into it," Director Momo admonished the participants.

The training we received today is part of the series of things that will be ongoing.

He encouraged them to take pride in themselves for putting their everything into the four months training for which they personally benefited and has enriched and improved their understanding.

"Now, when they are talking about M&E at NBC, you can knock your chest too, that you know the jargon, the technical know-how; that you can now say for certain that I can perform and do it to the best of my ability."

He urged them to always take along with them the most important doctrine taught during the course, honesty. The former Senator in the 53rd Legislature, challenged the participants to always take along with them one of most important lessons learned during the course: honesty. He urged them to bring reports that will add credibility to their institution; "because they are depending on you; it's like you are the first line of contact on the field."

"Today," he added, "you are agents of change, when you go out to represent your institutions, whether it's at the FDA, Mines and Energy or the National Archive, you are agents of change, and that change is reflected in the training that you have received and how you apply it. Show a difference between you and the rest of the people, so that the World Bank will continue to look back and say, we have done, sponsored, is working through. The only way we can continue to get this type of support is to utilize the skills and training we have to move the NBC and our country forward. Never feel too big or old to learn, grasp every opportunity available to learn."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He disclosed that within the next month, the NBC will have an annual report to present to the President and to the National Legislature.

Director Momo heartily thanked the Ghanaian expert, Mr. Julius Opuni Asamoah, who served as Managing Consultant during the four-month training, and the World Bank representative.