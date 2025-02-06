Liberia: 'Liberia Belongs to the People'

In a passionate call for change, the newly appointed Standard Bearer of the United Independent Democrats (UID), William Wade, has declared that Liberia must return to its rightful owners--the people.

UID, a newly established political party aiming to contend for the country's highest seat in 2029, aims to provide a platform for citizens' engagement and participation in the political processes of Liberia. The party also intends to address the concerns and needs of communities through organized action and policy-making, among others.

Addressing journalists at the Roberts International Airport on Tuesday, Wade lamented the country's prolonged struggles under poor governance and vowed to usher in a new era of leadership, one that prioritizes the interests of the citizens over a select few elites.

"For far too long, Liberia has suffered at the hands of leaders who serve themselves instead of the people," Wade stated emphatically. "We cannot continue down this path. The power must return to where it belongs -- with the citizens of this great nation."

Wade, who has been vocal about the failures of past administrations, did not mince words in his critique of Liberia's current state. He blamed economic stagnation, corruption, and mismanagement for the country's ongoing hardships, stressing that the time for action is now.

"Enough is enough," he declared. "Liberians deserve better. We have the resources, we have the talent, but what we lack is leadership that genuinely cares about the people. That must change."

During his address, Wade outlined his reform agenda, which includes tackling corruption, strengthening democratic institutions, and fostering economic growth through job creation and investments in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and education.

"Our young people are unemployed, our roads are in ruins, and our hospitals lack basic medical supplies. How can we call ourselves a proud nation when our leaders continue to fail us?" Wade questioned.

He vowed to put people-centered policies at the forefront of his leadership, emphasizing that development should not be a privilege for the few but a right for all Liberians.

"We must stop the cycle of greed and self-enrichment. Leadership is about service, and my goal is to ensure that every Liberian, regardless of status, benefits from the wealth of this nation," he added.

Wade's speech resonated with the crowd, drawing applause from attendees who expressed hope in his vision for the country.

"We are tired of false promises," said Sarah Kollie, a resident of Monrovia who attended the event. "But Wade is saying exactly what we need to hear -- that Liberia belongs to us, not to a handful of people who keep getting richer while the rest of us struggle."

Another supporter, James Tamba, echoed similar sentiments. "We need bold leadership. We need someone who will stand up to corruption and make real changes. If Wade means what he says, then he has my support."

As Liberians await 2029 for the next elections, Wade's message of reform and national ownership is expected to gain momentum. He urged citizens to take an active role in shaping the country's future by holding leaders accountable and demanding real change.

"This is not just about me; this is about all of us," Wade concluded. "If we truly want a better Liberia, then we must be ready to stand up and claim it."