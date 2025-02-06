Nigeria: Anambra Lawmaker, Justice Azuka, Found Dead At 2nd Niger Bridge

A combined security team has discovered the decomposing body of a member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Azuka was taken captive on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunabankpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

He was representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra assembly.

After weeks of investigation, security operatives from Abuja apprehended the suspects late Wednesday. The arrested individuals led authorities to the location where they dumped the lawmaker's remains.

Spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he would reveal details to the public soon.

In 2022, a member of Anambra House of Assembly, Okey Okoye, popularly known as Okey Di Ok, was abducted and beheaded.

His body was later found around the Nnobi axis.