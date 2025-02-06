Nigeria: Anambra Lawmaker, Justice Azuka, Found Dead At 2nd Niger Bridge

6 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

A combined security team has discovered the decomposing body of a member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Azuka was taken captive on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunabankpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

He was representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra assembly.

After weeks of investigation, security operatives from Abuja apprehended the suspects late Wednesday. The arrested individuals led authorities to the location where they dumped the lawmaker's remains.

Spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he would reveal details to the public soon.

In 2022, a member of Anambra House of Assembly, Okey Okoye, popularly known as Okey Di Ok, was abducted and beheaded.

His body was later found around the Nnobi axis.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.