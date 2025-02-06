Nigeria: Dikko, Gusau Inspect Proposed NFF Hotel, Training Pitch

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on Wednesday conducted the Chairman of National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, round the proposed site for the NFF Hotel and new training pitch, which is adjacent the NFF Headquarters inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

This ambitious project is designed to establish a state-of-the-art accommodation facility intended specifically for the national football teams.

The vision behind the proposed hotel, which has been a project close to the heart of the Ibrahim Gusau administration since it took office 28 months ago, is to free the NFF of the humongous expenses incurred regularly in accommodating the different National Teams.

In drastically reducing expenses on accommodation, the football-governing body intends to redirect such funds towards more critical areas, such as nurturing local football talent and bolstering the overall infrastructure of Nigeria football.

During the site inspection, Mallam Dikko and NFF President Gusau evaluated multiple aspects of the location under consideration. Key factors included the ease of accessibility for both players and support staff, the level of security provided by the surrounding area, and the proximity of the site to essential training facilities.

Their discussions extended beyond site assessment, as they also strategized about the project's overall timeline, budget considerations, and the potential for partnerships with private investors or corporate entities that might be interested in supporting the laudable initiative.

The NFF National Teams Hotel project is in alignment with the overarching mission of the NSC, which is to promote and enhance the development of sports across Nigeria. As the principal authority entrusted with regulating sports in the nation, the NSC is dedicated to endorsing programmes and initiatives that bolster Nigeria's sporting framework.