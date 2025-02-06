Nigeria: Dikko, Gusau Inspect Proposed NFF Hotel, Training Pitch

6 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on Wednesday conducted the Chairman of National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, round the proposed site for the NFF Hotel and new training pitch, which is adjacent the NFF Headquarters inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

This ambitious project is designed to establish a state-of-the-art accommodation facility intended specifically for the national football teams.

The vision behind the proposed hotel, which has been a project close to the heart of the Ibrahim Gusau administration since it took office 28 months ago, is to free the NFF of the humongous expenses incurred regularly in accommodating the different National Teams.

In drastically reducing expenses on accommodation, the football-governing body intends to redirect such funds towards more critical areas, such as nurturing local football talent and bolstering the overall infrastructure of Nigeria football.

During the site inspection, Mallam Dikko and NFF President Gusau evaluated multiple aspects of the location under consideration. Key factors included the ease of accessibility for both players and support staff, the level of security provided by the surrounding area, and the proximity of the site to essential training facilities.

Their discussions extended beyond site assessment, as they also strategized about the project's overall timeline, budget considerations, and the potential for partnerships with private investors or corporate entities that might be interested in supporting the laudable initiative.

The NFF National Teams Hotel project is in alignment with the overarching mission of the NSC, which is to promote and enhance the development of sports across Nigeria. As the principal authority entrusted with regulating sports in the nation, the NSC is dedicated to endorsing programmes and initiatives that bolster Nigeria's sporting framework.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.