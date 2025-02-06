Nigeria: Team Nigeria Set for 2025 All-African Senior Badminton Championship

The Nigerian contingent to the 2025 All-African Senior Badminton Championship in Douala, Cameroon, is expected to depart the country this weekend.

The badminton team, comprising 10 players (five men and five women), will compete in Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles categories.

Among them is Anuoluwapo Opeyori, Nigeria's number one player, who is determined to defend his singles title after his gold-winning performance last year.

Opeyori is eyeing back-to-back victories, aiming to retain his African singles title and lead Nigeria to another strong performance at the championships.

At the previous edition in Cairo, Egypt, Team Nigeria secured one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

With the 2025 edition set to run from February 10-16, expectations are high for another remarkable showing from the country's top shuttlers.

Speaking when he paid a visit to the team's camp in Abuja yesterday, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to supporting Nigerian sports federations, including badminton, as they strive for excellence.

"For us at the NSC, and speaking the mind of our Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, badminton has become a very important sport in the Nigerian sports ecosystem. President Francis Orbih and his leadership team have created a buzz around badminton, and it is evident in what athletes like Aanu (Opeyori) have achieved," Olopade stressed.

The NSC DG while further commending Orbih and the BFN leadership, said his visit was to show the support of the commission for all sports.

"I convey the chairman's commitment to supporting all sports, and we recognize the growth of Nigerian badminton. It is our responsibility to encourage these athletes to keep excelling for the country. They are the defending champions, and my visit is to show our love, our support, and to ensure they are well taken care of. The confidence is there--it's all up to them to deliver," Olopade stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While responding, the BFN President, Francis Orbih expressed confidence in the team, highlighting their readiness for the championships.

"I'm confident they will perform very well. We have a lot of potential, and the Director General's visit will further boost their morale. We appreciate the support," Orbih concluded.