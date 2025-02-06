Nigeria: Nasarawa Secures $160,000 Grant to Develop Climate Investment Platform

Lafia — The Nasarawa State Government has secured a $160,000 grant from the African Climate Foundation to develop a Climate Investment Platform (CIP) aimed at boosting clean energy solution to the effect of climate change.

The Managing Director of Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this at a stakeholders' engagement on the CIP project on Monday in Lafia.

Abdullah said that the CIP would serve as a hub to pull together projects that would key into the state's ambition of transitioning to cleaner energy solutions.

He said the CIP project being implemented by Murty International, would enhance climate-smart agriculture, construction and other climate-smart initiatives.

He explained that the project involved development of strategic policy documents and actions plans for emission reduction, capacity building for businesses to support climate-smart investments and guide climate action in Nasarawa State.

According to Abdullahi" Nasarawa is the first state in Nigeria to develop the CIP. The CIP is a key component of a broader strategy to position Nasarawa State as a leading destination for climate-smart investment," he said.

Mr Sesan Adedapo, from Murty International, the implementing firm, said the project include creating a science-based climate policy and action plan for Nasarawa State.

Also speaking, Dr Adnan Aminu, the Project Consultant, said the stakeholders' engagement was meant to gather their insight on climate investment needs, priorities and challenges across key sectors - Agriculture, Transportation, Energy, Waste management, Commerce and Industry.