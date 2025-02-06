Nigeria: To Streamline Export Process, Ttp Integrates CBN's Nxp Into Ètò Electronic Call-Up System

Trucks Transit Parks Ltd (TTP), has announced the successful integration of the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) system with its innovative Ètò electronic call-up platform.

The company in a statement said, "This strategic integration, which became effective on January 3, 2025, represents a significant collaboration between TTP, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other key stakeholders, aimed at modernizing & streamlining Nigeria's export operations, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and overall operational excellence at the nation's ports.

"Under the new regulation, exporters are now mandated to secure an approved NXP application number before booking export consignments. This requirement, endorsed by the NPA and aligned with government directives, ensures that only consignments with verified, final-stage approval proceed to export processing."

The company added that the collaborative efforts between it, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the CBN and other key players underscore a shared commitment to enhancing the export value chain in Nigeria.

"The NPA's proactive role in shaping and enforcing these new guidelines, coupled with TTP's innovative technological contributions, promises to establish a more secure, efficient, and competitive environment for export operations and by extension, port operations. This partnership highlights a forward-thinking approach to tackling logistical challenges and promoting sustainable economic growth," it said.

The statement added that the new procedure for export bookings promises to enhance process efficiency by minimising processing delays at export processing terminals, ensuring that export containers are only released to the port upon confirmation of their status at the final approval stage.

"It will also reduce road congestion as export vehicles would now complete their reloading processes before proceeding to the port. In addition, it will bolster the Nigerian economy as a streamlined export process will enhance international competitiveness, attract more business, and generate higher revenue for the nation," the statement added.

Managing Director and Co-founder of TTP, Jama Onwubuariri, commented: "Our team's relentless pursuit of technological excellence has culminated in a solution that not only streamlines the export process but also reinforces the collective efforts of industry regulators and stakeholders, notably the NPA. We are honoured to collaborate closely with the NPA, the CBN and other partners in ensuring that this integration sets a new benchmark for operational excellence in Nigeria's export sector. This achievement is a testament to what can be accomplished when cutting-edge technology meets proactive regulatory oversight."