Nigeria: Ex-Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye Returns to Nollywood, Stars in New Movie

6 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

The former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development was relieved of her duties in October 2024.

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has returned to Nollywood with a new movie.

On 24 October 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported President Bola Tinubu sacked Ms Kennedy-Ohanenye and four others.

She was replaced by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was then the Minister of State for Police Affairs.

Nearly five months after her dismissal, the 51-year-old, who had been involved in the film industry, returned to pursue her career as a producer.

The lawyer, whose production portfolio includes 'Mama Onboard', 'The Senator', 'The Governor', and 'The President', announced the release of her new movie on her X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday.

HATRED 🎬🎬https://t.co/KEqMn3McAx-- Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) February 5, 2025

Titled 'Hatred,' the movie features a cast that includes Sorochi Onyekwere, Onyi Maduegbunam, Ifunanya Nwobi, Kachi Obimma, and others.

Kennedy-Ohanenye

A check on the 40-minute, six-second movie she produced and uploaded on her YouTube page on Tuesday shows it has garnered 1,759 views and 26 likes.

Ms Kennedy-Ohanenye appeared in films such as 'Saving My Marriage', 'Hunting the Angel', 'Royal Ploy', and 'The Cow Girls.'

She has worked with industry veterans such as Solomon Akiese, Jerry Williams, Segun Arinze, Ngozi Ezeonu, Linda Osifo, and Francis Duru.

In 2023, she contested the presidential primaries under the All Progressives Congress (APC) but later stepped down for Mr Tinubu.

Ms Kennedy-Ohanenye is a practising lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

She is also active in real estate and the education sector.

As the CEO of Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye & Co., she provides legal services to both individuals and corporations.

Additionally, she is the founder and head of Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye Academy, a private educational institution.

