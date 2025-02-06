Nigeria: Otukpo Killings - Idoma Leaders Urged to Act Amid Rising Herdsmen Attacks

The Idoma community in the diaspora, including citizens from the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Vietnam, and other countries, has condemned the ongoing killings by suspected herdsmen in Idoma land.

On Wednesday, suspected herders attacked Okpamaju village in Otukpo town, killing several people. This attack came just a week after a similar incident in the same community, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In response to the growing violence, Edwin Ochai, president of the diaspora group, expressed frustration over the inaction of relevant authorities and leaders. He called for immediate action to address the persistent attacks that have plagued the region for years.

Ochai urged political, traditional, and religious leaders from Benue South to take responsibility and end the killings, which have spread from Agatu to Apa, Otukpo, and other parts of the region. The recent attack in Okpamaju left homes destroyed and families shattered.

He criticized the silence of local, state, and federal leaders, including the Benue State Government, for their failure to protect citizens. He demanded the convening of a Security Summit to find sustainable solutions to the crisis, including the creation of local security outfits and the deployment of military and police forces.

The Idoma community in the diaspora pledged to remain vocal and demand justice, security, and accountability. They called on leaders at all levels to take decisive action or risk losing the trust of their constituents.

Ochai concluded, "The time for complacency is over. If our leaders fail to act, they will bear full responsibility for the consequences."