Gambia: GPA Close Gap On Elite Utd in 2nd Division After Triumph Over Essau Utd

The Gambia Ports Authority closed gap on Elite United in the 2024\2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) League Division Two.

The Ferry Boys thrashed Essau United 3-0 in their week-nine fixture played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gambia Ports Authority, who were unbeaten in their previous league matches, grabbed the maximum points after netting three goals during the match to close gap on Elite United.

The win earns The Gambia Ports Authority fifth-place on the Second Division League table with 14 points after nine league matches.

Essau United now sit third-place from bottom on the country's Second Tier table with 7 points in nine league matches.

Elite United are currently leading the Second Division league with 19 points despite their goalless with Colley Stars FC.

In the other results

Colley Stars FC 0-0 Elite United

Serrekunda United 1-0 Kanifing

