Nigeria: Women in Dan Jaka Demand Improved Maternal Healthcare Services

Laditu Muhammad, a pregnant woman from Unguwar Gatsaitsai district, expresses her frustration for the lack of comprehensive maternal health care in Dan Jaka, a community in Ghari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano. "I have been coming here for a week now for ANC [Antenatal Care], but the staff responsible is never around. We are forced to travel far just to get basic services."

This is the reality of pregnant women in Dan Jaka. Access to ANC is a daily struggle, and despite having a health post, many still travel long distances for basic care due to frequent staff absences. Shamsiya Adamu, a mother from Samawa, noted that "I used to travel to Shuwaki for healthcare, which cost me a lot in transportation. We need ANC services to be improved and extended to childbirth delivery in this health facility."

Dan Jaka's Health Post is a facility that serves over 2,000 residents. It also caters for neighbouring communities like Cikin Gari, Samawa, Hayin Wali, and Yar'wata. However, staff shortages leave many without essential maternal and child healthcare services, forcing distance travel of between four to five hours to Shuwaki community for health services.

According to residents, the facility also lacks basic furniture such as benches and chairs. Despite being a critical healthcare access point, it does not adhere to the standard of a health post, which is limited to serving 500 people, and requires functional male and female toilets, a clean water source, and staff accommodations.

Sani Ali Bala, the second-in-charge of the health post, confirmed the staffing issue. "The ANC and family planning workers are temporary, like me. ANC services are available only on Tuesdays, but even then, I sometimes must fetch the worker myself due to transportation difficulties. The women don't have bikes or money for transportation."

He also noted that the facility sees about 20 ANC visits per month, with even fewer women seeking family planning services due to low awareness.

Improving Dan Jaka's health post aligns with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026), specifically the second pillar which prioritises efficient, equitable, and quality healthcare. Investing in staff and infrastructure can ensure that every mother and child receives the care they deserve.

Residents urge the government and relevant stakeholders to;

Upgrade the health post to a fully functional level 2 PHC to meet the growing health needs of the people.

Address staffing shortages by recruiting permanent healthcare workers especially those responsible for ANC and family planning services.

Provide benches, mats, and chairs for patient comfort.

Expand ANC services to include childbirth services.

Renovate the toilets to ensure privacy and usability.

"Times have changed," Bala said. "With small incentives and transportation support, staff will be able to come regularly, and more women would access ANC and family planning services."

Dan Jaka residents remain hopeful that their voices will be heard, and their health post will finally serve its intended purpose, providing accessible and dependable healthcare for all.