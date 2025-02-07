Nigeria: Fire Kills 78 Livestock, Destroys Food Stores in Kano

No fewer than 78 cows, sheep, goats and chickens have been killed due to a fire incident at Danzago village in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Kano Fire Service Command, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the incident occurred on Wednesday at a family house known as Gidan Ado Yubai.

He said the state fire service branch office at Danbatta LGA received a distress call from one Abdurashid Sha'aibu who went to Danbatta division.

"Our men from Danbatta went to the place where the incident happened and on their arrival, they found onefamily house known as Gidan Ado Yubai was on fire. The house of about 200 x 200 ft has 9 sides, 17 rooms and 1 store.

"The fire affected two cows, 36 sheep, 17 goats, 10 chickens and 19 local food storage facilities (Rumbu). With God intervention, our men managed to save two sheep, four cows alive, two local food storage facilies and other valuable items.

"The fire spread to another family house which is known as Gidan Ibrahim Mai Gariyo which is about 150 x 150 ft in which many rooms, one local food storage apartment, eight sheep and three goats were burnt, but our men were able to save one local food storage (Rumbu) and other goods items. Our men did all their best to stop the fire and prevent it from entering the neighbours houses," he stated.

Abdullahi pointed out that as a result of the fire, one of the command's officials suffered burns on his leg while putting out the fire, but said no life was lost.

He added the cause of the fire was under investigation.