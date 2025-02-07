South Africa: Charting the Way Forward for South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to reaffirm to the nation the country's resilience and determination to overcome its challenges.

"We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied. We will stand together as a united nation. We will speak with one voice in defence of our national interest, our sovereignty and our constitutional democracy," the President said on Thursday night.

Delivering the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the seventh administration at the City Hall in Cape Town, the President emphasised the importance of unity and economic growth. This also includes the urgent need for a capable government to drive meaningful change.

The SONA evening commenced with a grand display of national pride which included a ceremonial guard, the singing of the national anthem, a 21-gun salute, an aircraft exhibition, and a full military band.

The President was ushered into the National Assembly by 19-year-old praise poet Inako Mateza, setting the tone for a speech that resonated deeply with South Africans.

SA's position in the world

Acknowledging the complex global environment in which South Africa finds itself, the President spoke about the rise of nationalism, geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements, and the effects of climate change.

He highlighted South Africa's position in this evolving world order, stressing that the country will not be deterred by external pressures.

"By staying true to our values, by harnessing our unique strengths and endowments, and by forging a common purpose, we can turn these trying circumstances to our advantage and propel our country forward," he said.

South Africa, he affirmed, stands for peace, justice, equality, and human rights. He emphasised that the nation remains committed to democracy, tolerance, and non-racialism, and will continue advocating for the rights of women, persons with disabilities, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) community.

Collective effort

The President underscored the importance of collective effort in building a prosperous and unified South Africa.

He emphasised that progress can only be achieved through collaboration rather than discord.

"We will work together to build the nation that we want. We will only be able to do it by working together and not by shouting together.

"We will only be able to do it by ensuring that we as leaders ensure that those who will come after us - our children and grandchildren - inherit a country that we have helped to build and not to destroy," he said.

While acknowledging differences on various issues, President Ramaphosa emphasised that South Africans share a common goal - building a better country and improving people's wellbeing.

He called for renewed determination, empathy, and national pride, drawing on the same spirit that brought the country its democracy.

"While we may differ on many issues, we agree on one thing: that we need to build a better South Africa and improve the wellbeing of our people. And so, as we enter a new era in the world and in our own country, let us speak of the empathy and compassion that we have for one another," he explained.

President Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to work together to build the nation they envision. He urged citizens to remain steadfast in their values, harness their strengths, and forge a common purpose to propel the country forward.

"We stand for our shared humanity, not for the survival of the fittest. So, this evening, let us speak of the nation we want," he said.

President Ramaphosa's address set the stage for renewed commitment to economic growth, public service excellence, and national unity, reaffirming South Africa's resilience in the face of global and domestic challenges.

Government that works for the people

President Ramaphosa underscored the critical task of growing the economy to create jobs, reduce poverty, and improve the lives of citizens.

A key part of his address focused on strengthening the public service, ensuring that it is professional, ethical, and capable.

"Our most urgent task is to grow our economy so that we can create jobs, reduce poverty and improve the lives of all South Africans. To undertake this task, we need a government that works for the people.

"We need a state that is capable and competent, underpinned by a professional public service. South Africans want a state that treats all people with dignity, humility and respect."

To achieve this, the President announced plans to enhance the role of the Public Service Commission in key appointments, ensuring that Directors-General, Deputy Directors-General, state-owned entities' executives, and senior officials are chosen based on merit and integrity.

A graduate recruitment scheme will also be introduced to attract the best and the brightest into public service.

Honouring the Freedom Charter

This year's SONA took place during the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter, a foundational document of South Africa's democracy. The President paid tribute to its vision of a united, non-racial, and democratic society, emphasising that the Charter remains a guiding force for the nation's future.

"The Freedom Charter is the cornerstone of our democratic Constitution. It sets out a vision of a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. It sets out a vision of a country in which government is founded on the will of the people.

"Where the land is shared among those who work it, where the people share in the country's wealth, and all are equal before the law. It is this vision that continues to guide us as we work to build the nation, we all want," he said.

National Dialogue

The President also announced plans for a National Dialogue, in which South Africans will come together to shape a new path for the country, inspired by the spirit of the Congress of the People.

He called on all South Africans to unite behind a shared vision for the country's future, emphasising the power of cooperation in overcoming challenges and driving progress.

The President said the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) presents an opportunity for the country to demonstrate what can be achieved through collective effort.

"All of these things that we speak of are possible. As South Africans, we know the power of cooperation, of what is possible when people of different backgrounds, races, cultures, languages, ethnic groups and religions come together behind a shared objective," he said.

The President announced plans for a National Dialogue, urging citizens to participate in defining South Africa's vision for the next 30 years.

"The National Dialogue must be a place where everyone has a voice. It must be a place to find solutions that make a real difference in people's lives. The National Dialogue must reaffirm that each and every one of us has a role to play in building the nation we want," he said.