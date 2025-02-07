South Africa 'Will Not Be Bullied,' Ramaphosa Says After Trump Attack

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday evening in his annual state of the nation address that his country "will not be bullied," days after US President Donald Trump said he would cut off funding to South Africa over a land reform act.

Ramaphosa did not mention Trump by name in his address, but spoke of growing geopolitical tensions.

"We are witnessing the rise of nationalism, protectionism, the pursuit of narrow interests and the decline of common cause," he said.

"We will stand together as a united nation, and we will speak with one voice in defence of our national interests."

Trump had said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly," alluding to a new law which aims to even racial disparities in land ownership.

He then threatened to cut off funding to the African country.

A cornerstone for G20 members

South Africa was also criticised this week by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said he would not attend an upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg because "South Africa is doing very bad things" such as "using G20 to promote solidarity, equality, and sustainability."

The meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 group of countries is set for 20 -21February in Johannesburg.

South Africa took over the G20 presidency in December (until November 2025), becoming the first African country to do so, and Ramaphosa has said he would use the opportunity to advance the interests of Africa and the Global South.

Promise of growth

Pretoria is just over seven months into a coalition government that was formed after the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in an election last year, forcing it to team up with its biggest rival, the Democratic Alliance.

Ramaphosa said the government would launch a second wave of reforms to try to lift economic growth above percent.

Ramaphosa also promised to focus on boosting struggling state companies like power utility Eskom and logistics group Transnet, and on investing in infrastructure.

The central bank's most recent forecast is that Africa's most industrialised economy will grow 1.8 percent this year.

