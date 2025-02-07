Nigeria: Veteran Actor Columbus Irosanga Is Dead

He was famous for his unforgettable role as 'Igbudu' in the 2001 classic, 'Isakaba'.

Veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irosanga, famous for his unforgettable role as 'Igbudu' in the 2001 classic, 'Isakaba', and for his significant contributions to the Nigerian theatre community, is dead.

The talented actor died on Thursday morning.

He was a senior lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Theatre Arts department.

Actress Hilda Dokubo shared the news of his death on her Instagram page on Thursday. In her heartfelt message, she wrote, "There can't be a shortage of Angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this na! This one is heavy on Uniport, Rivers State, Nollywood."

Born and raised in Okrika, Rivers State, Mr Irosanga was an award-winning and celebrated actor.

His recognitions include Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Best Actor in a Drama at the City People Entertainment Awards, Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Best of Nollywood Awards, a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.