Nigeria: Senate Probes Niger Military Junta's Allegations Against Nigeria

Abuja — The Senate has asked its Committees on Intelligence and National Security; and that of Foreign Affairs to investigate allegations made by the military Head of State of Niger Republic, Brigadier General Abdourahmane Tchiani, against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Tchiani had alleged that the Nigerian government was colluding with France to destabilise his country.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Shehu Umar Buba (Bauchi South) during plenary on Thursday.

Tchiani had alleged that a new militia group, Lakurawa, had been formed in Nigeria's North-west region to threaten the Niger Republic.

He also claimed that a base was being established in a forest near Gaba, Sokoto State, with operational reach extending to Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States.

He also accused Nigeria of allowing foreign military bases on its soil to target Niger's oil pipelines.

Buba expressed deep concern over the claims, which he described as unfounded and damaging to Nigeria's sovereignty and international reputation.

The senator's motion noted that the allegations came despite the fact that Nigeria and the Niger Republic share a long history of cooperation in security, trade and culture, through diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He noted that the relationship had been strained since the July 26, 2023 coup in Niger, which led to ECOWAS, under Nigeria's leadership, demanding a return to constitutional democracy.

He claimed that the relations were gradually improving before Tchiani's latest accusations on December 26, 2024.

He observed that the allegations wrongly implicated Nigerian officials, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General, Ahmed Rufai, both of whom have played key roles in promoting regional peace and stability.

The Senate expressed concern that instead of utilising diplomatic channels, the Nigerien leader made public accusations that could tarnish Nigeria's image and undermine its sovereignty.

Speaking further, the lawmaker stressed that Nigeria's constitution grants the National Assembly oversight over international treaties and agreements, and no such arrangement allowing foreign military bases or militias had been approved.

The Senate then resolved that its committees should investigate Tchiani's allegations and report their findings in four weeks.

The red chamber said the panels would conduct a fact-finding visit to Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States.

The committees would also verify the existence of the alleged militia group and recommend diplomatic and security measures to strengthen historical ties between Nigeria and Niger while ensuring regional stability.