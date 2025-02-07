Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Urges Striking Disco Workers to End Blackout in States

The Kaduna State Government has called on the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) to end the blackout affecting Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe made the call when she presided over a crucial meeting on Thursday between the Kaduna Electric management and labour union leaders at the Government House in Kaduna.

The parley at the instance of the state government was an effort to end the ongoing strike by the electricity employees over alleged mass sacking of workers.

Recall that the electricity workers' strike which began midnight on Sunday had crippled businesses and social activities in Kaduna and other states under Kaduna electric.

However, during the peace meeting, Dr. Balarabe emphasised the severe impact of the power outage on essential services, particularly healthcare delivery and business operations across the affected states.

She urged the striking workers to restore power supply while negotiations continue.

In their remarks, the management of Kaduna Electric, represented by its Managing Director, Umar Abubakar Hashidu, and Comrade Rilwan Shehu, deputy president-general of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, expressed appreciation for the state government's intervention.

Kaduna Electric and Labour union leaders pledged to work towards restoring normal power supply and address the labour crisis.