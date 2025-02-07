Gambia: Int'i Idea, EU Prepare GPU and GMC for Media Monitoring

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), in partnership with The Gambia Press Union and with support from the European Union, is building the capacity of the Gambia Media Council (GMC) and Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Media Monitoring of Ethical Violations and the Development of a Guide on Media Monitoring of Ethical Violations.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the EU, Raphaël Brigandi, said the EU is a steadfast partner in supporting press freedom and professional journalism in the context of the broader goal of strengthening democracy in The Gambia.

He added that journalists play a crucial role in informing the public, holding those who have public responsibilities accountable for their actions, and fostering open and constructive debates.

"There is indeed no democracy without free media, at the same time, there is also no freedom without responsibility, without duties. With the responsibility of reporting comes the need to apply high ethical professional standards that ensure accuracy, fairness, and integrity in this endeavour," Brigandi said.

He further stated that the European Union recognises the challenges that media practitioners face in The Gambia, including the slow pace of media law reforms. "The GPU and the Media Council play a key role in defending the rights of journalists and promoting and upholding the highest professional standards for journalism in The Gambia."

Jainaba Faye, head of the country office of International IDEA, said the media houses should take the lead in addressing ethical violations by establishing internal mechanisms for ethics and compliance. Alongside this, she said national bodies like The Gambia Press Union and The Gambia Media Council must act as independent watchdogs to uphold media integrity.

By actively monitoring media ethics, Madam Faye said they foster a culture where truth prevails, misinformation is minimised, and journalism strengthens democracy. "This vigilance ensures that reporting meets the highest standards of integrity and credibility," she added.

She further said that through the EU-funded Consolidation of Democratic Dispensation in The Gambia (CODE) project, a guide would be developed to outline key ethical principles such as accuracy, fairness, and accountability. "This resource will help the GPU and The Gambia Media Council effectively monitor media content for ethical violations."

Sheriff Saidykhan, the vice president of the Gambia Press Union also alluded to scapacity training to equip the GPU and its affiliates and the Media Council with the requisite knowledge and skills on media monitoring, and thereby provide a foundation for the creation of a culture of accountability and transparency in the Gambian media landscape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The GPU VP said in The Gambia, where the media landscape is evolving, it was essential to establish a framework that not only identifies ethical violations but also promotes adherence to ethical values.

He referred to The Gambian media in its Code of Conduct (the Cherno Jallow Charter of Ethics for Journalists) which outlines key ethical principles, including accuracy, fairness, and accountability, tailored to the unique cultural and political environment of The Gambia.