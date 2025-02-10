South Africa: CPUT Students Face Accommodation Crisis - South African News Briefs - February 10, 2025

Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Dome of Remembrance.
10 February 2025
allAfrica.com

 

CPUT Students Face Housing Crisis as Residences Fall Short

A growing accommodation crisis at Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) District Six campus has left numerous students from outside the province without housing, forcing some to sleep on campus floors, according to IOL. Despite being academically accepted, many students report that their residence applications remain "pending" for weeks or have been rejected without clear reasons. This issue extends beyond CPUT, reflecting a nationwide challenge as the academic year begins in February. Students have voiced frustration over the perceived lack of accessibility to officials managing residence placements. In response, CPUT's Department of Student Life and Residential Services stated that first-year students are only expected to move into residences from 7 February, advising against walk-in inquiries and directing students to contact designated email addresses for assistance.

Muizenberg Beach Upgrades Cause Temporary Access Restrictions

The City of Cape Town has announced limited access to certain areas near Muizenberg beachfront due to ongoing infrastructure upgrades, reports EWN. The project aims to improve accessibility, add a new playground, upgrade parking, and restore heritage structures. The city said the public should anticipate some disruptions during this upgrade period, including reduced parking space and changes to traffic flow.  However,  the upgrades are anticipated to enhance tourism and community engagement. This initiative is part of a broader R413 million project focused on strengthening the coastline, including improvements to sea walls at Strand, Small Bay, and Sea Point.

Weather Service Recovering from Cyberattack

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is working to recover from a severe cyberattack two weeks ago, which disrupted its ICT systems, reports EWN. Despite the challenges, SAWS continues to provide essential services, including aviation, marine, and severe weather updates, using alternative methods. CEO Ishaam Abader has said that a team of cybersecurity experts and ICT technicians is actively working to restore full functionality.

