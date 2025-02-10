The Green Connection, an Environmental Energy and Eco-Justice Organisation says it welcomes the government's prioritising of renewable energy to provide economic growth and employment opportunities for the industry. The energy justice organisation's Advocacy Officer, Lisa Makaula, says "We welcome the President's State of the Nation Address under the new Government of National Unity. We are also happy that the government is prioritising the growth of the renewable energy industry to provide more employment opportunities. We really hope that the growing of this industry will help curb carbon emissions and ensure that the people benefit from it and are not left behind. This should be at the centre of decision making. These projects must be centred on good governance and ensuring that our government meets the needs of the people, especially marginalised communities."

The Green Connection's Community Outreach Coordinator, Neville van Rooy, says as much as they welcome the President's speech about growing the renewable potential of the country, they also hope that this will be an inclusive process where no marginalised communities are left behind. "We are very much concerned about the mention of the Boegoebaai Harbour Development when there is an existing deteriorating harbour next to it, Port Nolloth, which could be revamped instead. However, the President wants to develop Boegoebaai instead for the unpopular green hydrogen which people on the ground are very concerned about. We believe that the President should look at these alternative energy sources. The Northern Cape is world-class solar, why is it now being developed for green hydrogen where people have concerns for water and land? This development in green hydrogen will not benefit the people and that is of grave concern to us."

Makoma Lekalakala Director of Earthlife Africa says "The President announced that there are increased pledges to the Just Energy Transition fund and failed to update the nation on whether we are still on course for the transition to a low carbon economic development. The MMSEZ if authorised will increase the carbon budget of the country. We would have loved to hear the President give a moratorium to hold proposed carbon intensive that undermines country climate efforts. Last year we celebrated with the initiation of the climate change relief fund, no mention nor hint as to what is happening regarding the setting up of the fund. Does that mean climate change induced disasters will continue destroying, displacing, and people losing life with no regard from government?"