South Africa: SONA in Numbers - 2025

8 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

14 South African soldiers died as part of a mission to bring peace to the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

MOURNING

  • 14 - South African soldiers who died as part of a mission to bring peace to the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

HISTORY

  • 70 - years since the adoption of the Freedom Charter at the Congress of the People in Kliptown.
  • 30 - years since the dawn of democracy.

ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

  • 5 - number of years for the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan.
  • 3 - government's strategic priorities to be advanced by the Medium-Term Development Plan.
  • Over 3% - the level of economic growth that government aims to lift to create the virtuous cycle of investment, growth and jobs.
  • R100 billion - value of infrastructure financing expected from local and international financial institutions and investors.
  • More than R940 billion - money that government will spend on infrastructure over the next three years.
  • 3 - number of years during which government will spend more than R940 billion on infrastructure.
  • R375 billion - money to be spent by state-owned companies on infrastructure.
  • 12 - blended finance projects worth nearly R38 billion that have been approved through the Infrastructure Fund last year.
  • Nearly R38 billion - value of 12 blended finance projects that have been approved through the Infrastructure Fund last year.

WATER

  • 490 million - cubic metres of water a year that the Polihlali Dam will feed from the Lesotho Highlands into the Vaal River System.
  • R23 billion - money secured by the Infrastructure Fund for seven large water infrastructure projects.
  • 7 - large water infrastructure projects for which the Infrastructure Fund has secured R23 billion.

ENERGY

  • More than 300 - days without load-shedding since March 2024.
  • Over 13 billion - United States dollars that have been pledged by the international community to the Just Energy Transition.

VISA

  • Over 90% - the backlog of more than 300 000 visa applications that government has cleared.
  • More than 300 000 - visa applications of over 90% of the backlog that government has cleared.

BUSINESS FUNDING AND JOB CREATION

  • R20 billion - value of a transformation fund a year over the next five years that government will set up to fund black-owned and small business enterprises.
  • Over 10 000 - persons with disabilities to be empowered by the National Skills Fund Disabilities Programme through tailored training programmes, stipends and specialised tools.
  • Almost 2.2 million - work and livelihood opportunities created by the Presidential Employment Stimulus through innovative models that provide high-quality work to participants.
  • Over 80 000 - jobs created by the Social Employment Fund in 2025.
  • More than 12 000 - participants supported by the Social Employment Fund to enter entrepreneurial activities.

TOURISM

  • Close to 9 million - tourists who visited South Africa last year.

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT AND EMPLOYMENT

  • 235 000 - work opportunities secured by young people during the past year through the National Pathway Management Network, which is underpinned by the SAYouth.mobi platform.
  • Some 4.5 million - young people registered on the SAYouth.mobi platform.
  • Around 60% - value of the national budget that government spends on the social wage: on health, education, social protection, community development and public employment programmes.

SOCIAL ASSISTANCE AND EDUCATION

  • More than 28 million - unemployed and vulnerable people who receive social grants.
  • More than 10.5 million - learners who go to public schools where they do not have to pay fees.
  • Over 900 000 - students from poor and working-class backgrounds who received funding to study at universities and colleges in 2024.
  • 10 - key priorities of the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children.
  • 87% - learners who passed their matric exams.
  • Approximately 10 000 - students in the first year to be supported through Phase 1 of the Comprehensive Student Funding Model for Higher Education to address the needs of the "missing middle".

HEALTH

  • 3 - existing old central hospitals to be replaced.
  • 3 - new central hospitals to be constructed.
  • 5 - new district hospitals to be constructed.
  • 5 - community health centres to be constructed.
  • 1 - a new psychiatric hospital to be constructed.
  • 96% - people living with HIV who knew their status, by the end of March 2024.
  • 79% - people on antiretroviral treatment among the 96% of people living with HIV who knew their status, by the end of March 2024.
  • 94% - people on antiretroviral treatment, among the 96% of people living with HIV who knew their status by the end of March 2024, who were virally suppressed.
  • 1.1 million - additional HIV-positive people not on antiretroviral treatment that government will look for to ensure that South Africa reaches its target of 95-95-95.
  • 90 - days during which the United States Government has decided to suspend some of its funding for HIV and TB programmes in African countries.
  • About 17% - the value of funding from the United States Government to South Africa's HIV spend.

HOUSING

  • 300 000 - serviced stands to be provided to qualifying beneficiaries to enable housing development in well-planned, connected communities along key development corridors.

RAIL TRANSPORT

  • More than 80% - passenger rail corridors that have been returned to service.
  • Over 200 - locally-produced trains that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has introduced on its network to provide a low-cost option for public transport.
  • Over the next five years - period during which government will restore the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's signalling system.

CRIME AND CORRUPTION

  • 4 000 - personnel to expand the Detective Service through internal recruitment processes.
  • Over R95 billion - value of leakage in impermissible refunds that the South African Revenue Service prevented by using artificial intelligence in its fraud risk detection and verification work.
  • R20 billion - amount recovered by the South African Revenue Service.
  • Over R10 billion - money recovered by the Special Investigating Unit and Asset Forfeiture Unit in state capture related cases.
  • 16 out of 22 - action items that government has fully addressed in the law-enforcement system to secure the removal of South Africa from the international Financial Action Task Force grey list.

GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

  • 65 - Thuthuzela Care Centres across the country.
  • 52 - districts in the country.
  • 44 - districts, out of 55 districts in the country, which have gender-based violence shelters.
  • 16 - additional sexual offences courts to be established in the next financial year.

VISION

  • Next 30 years - period of a vision for the country to be defined by all South Africans coming together in the National Dialogue.

