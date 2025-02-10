Liberia: Farhat Backs Trump's Aid Freeze, Urges Boakai to Fix Liberia's Economy

9 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Pius Tweh

Monrovia — Former Finance Minister David M. Farhat has praised former U.S. President Donald Trump for his decision to impose a 90-day moratorium on U.S. funding and aid programs across the world, including Africa. According to Mr. Farhat, the move is an opportunity for African leaders to strengthen their leadership by prioritizing the welfare of their citizens.

"For over a century, the United States has played a crucial role in supporting Liberia's hospitals, schools, and various government programs. However, I believe it's time our leaders take full responsibility and make proper use of the vast resources God has blessed this continent with," he stated.

Reflecting on his tenure in government, Farhat revealed that he never earned more than USD 2,000 as Finance Minister and Deputy Minister in various ministries. "Why should a single person earn more than USD 15,000 when children and their parents are on street corners begging just to survive?" he questioned.

He attributed Liberia's economic struggles to years of bad governance, despite the country's rich natural resources. Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator on Thursday in Congo Town, Farhat also commended President Joseph N. Boakai for his recent decision to cut benefits for some directors and board members in his administration.

He urged President Boakai to take further steps, as many Liberians continue to struggle daily. Beyond immediate sacrifices, he said the government must use this difficult period to realign the economy.

"The President must review every concession agreement in the country to identify and renegotiate bad deals that have hindered Liberia's economic growth. These agreements must be standardized, realigned, and restructured to ensure fairness and maximize benefits for Liberians," he stressed.

Farhat also applauded Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Bility for his proposal to cut legislators' salaries and benefits by 50%. He clarified that while he does not support the ongoing power struggle at the Capitol, he stands by Bility's proposal for the common good of the country and its citizens.

He blamed Liberia's and Africa's stagnation on bad leadership, accusing many leaders of prioritizing personal and family interests over national development.

