Namibia Enters Period of National Mourning

The Namibian and all other flags must fly at half-mast from Monday, as Namibia enters the national mourning period for the founding president Sam Nujoma.

The late president died on Saturday evening after three weeks in hospital due to ill health.

Deputy minister of information and technology Modestus Amutse issued a statement on Sunday evening announcing the start of the mourning period.

"The government of Namibia would like to inform the nation that the mourning period for Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, founding president and father of the Namibian nation, who passed away on 8 February 2025 in Windhoek, starts today, 9 February 2025 until further notice," Amutse said.

He added that during this period, all flags should fly at half-mast across the country and at Namibian embassies around the world.