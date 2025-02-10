Namibia Enters Period of National Mourning

The Namibian
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma.
10 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

The Namibian and all other flags must fly at half-mast from Monday, as Namibia enters the national mourning period for the founding president Sam Nujoma.

The late president died on Saturday evening after three weeks in hospital due to ill health.

Deputy minister of information and technology Modestus Amutse issued a statement on Sunday evening announcing the start of the mourning period.

"The government of Namibia would like to inform the nation that the mourning period for Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, founding president and father of the Namibian nation, who passed away on 8 February 2025 in Windhoek, starts today, 9 February 2025 until further notice," Amutse said.

He added that during this period, all flags should fly at half-mast across the country and at Namibian embassies around the world.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.