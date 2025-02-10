South Africa: Parliament Mourns the Passing of Former Namibian President Sam Nujoma

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, extend their heartfelt condolences to the people of Namibia on the passing of former President Dr Sam Nujoma at the age of 95.

Dr Nujoma was the founding father and first President of democratic Namibia. He was a revolutionary leader who dedicated his life to liberating the people of Namibia from a colonial and oppressive regime. After Namibia attained independence and freedom on 21 March 1990, he served as the country's first democratically elected President for 15 years.

"Today, we bow our heads in honour of a gallant son of Africa, the founding father of democratic Namibia, and one of the last of a generation of African liberation leaders who guided our countries out of colonialism and apartheid," the Presiding Officers said. "He joins our fallen African struggle heroes, such as former President Nelson Mandela, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda, and Mozambique's Samora Machel. A giant tree has indeed fallen."

Former President Nujoma was a leading statesman on the African continent, and his pivotal contributions to the liberation of the African masses will never be forgotten. He was an uncompromising African nationalist and a seasoned leader who firmly believed that Namibia's freedom was meaningless if her neighbours were not free.

"Throughout his life, he was an activist for freedom and a champion of social justice and a fair new world order," the Presiding Officers added. "We will never forget his immense contributions to a united Africa. We will forever be indebted to the sacrifices of such a legendary leader whose greatness continues to inspire Africa and the world."

Parliament conveys heartfelt condolences to Dr Nujoma's family, friends, and the people of Namibia.

The Presiding Officers have also extended their deepest sympathies to their Namibian counterparts, the Speaker and the Chairperson of the Houses of Parliament of Namibia, during this time of national mourning.

May former President Nujoma's soul rest in eternal peace.