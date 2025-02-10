Liberia: LTA Poised for Transformation With $4.6m State-of-the-Art Headquarters

Monrovia — Liberia's telecommunications services remain an area of concern, with many calling for improvements and fairer transactions for consumers. The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) is striving to transform the industry but faces challenges in establishing itself as a modern regulatory agency housed in state-of-the-art facilities.

Currently, the LTA operates from a building in Paynesville that is neither spacious enough nor reflective of a cutting-edge tech agency. To address this, the LTA is constructing a three-story, state-of-the-art headquarters in Margibi County. The new facility is intended to enhance the agency's efficiency and bring it on par with its counterparts in the subregion and beyond.

Abdullah Kamara, the Acting Chairperson of the LTA Board of Directors, led journalists on a tour of the construction site over the weekend. He expressed optimism about the project and emphasized its significance to the nation's telecommunications sector.

"I want the public to see the efforts we are making to build a state-of-the-art headquarters for the LTA. The current office does not represent the image or role of a modern telecom regulator," Kamara said. "This project demonstrates that taxes are at work, and a new era is approaching where technology will play an even more pivotal role in daily life."

Kamara compared the regulator's role to that of a referee: "If you are not properly equipped, you won't be respected. We need to project an impressive image and make meaningful investments in infrastructure. This is a promise we have made to the President and the Liberian people, and we are committed to fulfilling it."

The new headquarters, set to open in June or July 2025, is budgeted at $4.6 million, including furnishing. Kamara assured that the facility would be a model of modernity and efficiency, with features such as biometric security systems, including fingerprint and facial recognition. The headquarters will also house a canteen, a leisure exercise area, and a conference hall with a capacity of 150-200 people, reducing the need for external venue rentals.

Acting Chairperson of the LTA Board of Directors, Abdullah Kamara

Liberia's telecommunications sector is dominated by two private companies: Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia. Lonestar Cell MTN, a subsidiary of the global MTN Group, entered the market in 2001. Orange Liberia rebranded from Cellcom in 2017 after acquiring it in 2016. Despite these players' contributions, consumers, particularly those from low-income groups, have called for improved services and reduced costs.

To address consumer concerns, Kamara stated that the LTA plans to enhance its monitoring of service providers to ensure fairness and value for money. He also highlighted the agency's awareness of cybersecurity challenges and its commitment to addressing them systematically.

One of the LTA's recent achievements is a memorandum of understanding with Sierra Leone and The Gambia, enabling seamless roaming without additional charges. "This agreement allows users to pay the same rates abroad as they would at home when using their Liberian SIM cards. We aim to expand similar agreements across the region," Kamara explained.

The Liberian telecom sector has seen its share of challenges, with several operators, including Libercell and Novafone GSM, exiting the market due to poor infrastructure, mismanagement, and stiff competition. Kamara expressed hope that the new headquarters would solidify Liberia's position as a regional leader in technology and telecommunications.

"We are positioning ourselves to be more competitive and productive. This investment will directly benefit consumers and advance Liberia's standing among tech-driven nations," Kamara said.