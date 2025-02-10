Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct Farmer, Labourer in Ondo, Demand N15m Ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a farmer and a labourer at Oke Oge, a settlement close to Oba Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The attack took place on Saturday evening after the men left the farm and were on their way home.

The kidnappers have also contacted the family of the victims demanding the sum of N15 million ransom.

Daily Trust reports that the fresh abduction is coming a week after 10 travelers in a passenger bus were taken away at Ipele on the Owo/Benin expressway.

Meanwhile, a source who does not want his name mentioned because of security implications confirmed the abduction to Daily Trust on Sunday, saying the gunmen took the victims into the nearby forest.

He said the incident took place close to the Akure Local Airport on Oba Ile road, and that the abductors have also contacted the families of the victims, demanding ransom.

"The kidnappers are asking for N15 million as ransom," the source said on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said his personnel have been deployed to rescue the victims.

Adeleye, who assured that the victims would be rescued unhurt, stressed that the local security outfit is working with the conventional security agents in the forest to save the victims.

"I can confirm to you that we are on top of the situation, but our men are inside the forest in collaboration with other officers in the mission to comb the bush and rescue the farmer and his labourer," he said.

