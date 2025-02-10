Nigeria: Political Rivalries Are Not Real, They're Just for Entertainment, Says Fayemi

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed the belief that political fights among politicians are genuine, stating that they are merely meant to entertain Nigerians.

At his 60th birthday thanksgiving service at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Isan Ekiti on Sunday, Fayemi rejected the idea of strong political hatred, especially those made worse by social media.

He said, "So, all these things you read on social media are for your entertainment.

"Many will wonder why Governor Segun Oni is here. During his birthday, I spent the entire day with him, and Governor Ayodele Fayose too would have been here without hesitation if he was around."

He also said that, no matter the political differences or party affiliations, politicians, especially those from Ekiti State, are not enemies.

"The vision we have always had is a state that will not be separated by political divide. We might belong to different political parties, but there is one party that we collectively belong to--that is the Ekiti Party, Ekiti Progressive Party--and our governor is carrying on with that."

Looking back on his political journey and milestone birthday, Fayemi expressed heartfelt gratitude.

"I am a product of grace, and I have so many reasons to be thankful to God at 60.

"I also want to thank our governor for making me proud. it could have been otherwise. Things could have gone awry, but he is also a product of grace and that is why in spite of the travails that one might experience in the world of politics, we have a very cordial relationship based on mutual love and mutual respect."

During his 60th birthday celebration, Fayemi received heartfelt praise from political leaders across the country, especially from President Bola Tinubu. In his tribute, Tinubu praised Fayemi's significant role in Nigerian politics, particularly his contributions to the 2013 merger that led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dignitaries at the event included former Governor Segun Oni, Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye, Adeoye Aribasoye, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, the first civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, among others.