Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Ohanaeze Youth President

OWERRI — President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, in Owerri, Imo State, Igboayaka IIgboayaka, has been abducted by gunmen.

He was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday evening at Work Layout, near IMSU junction, Owerri, Imo state capital.

The president of Igbo National Council, INC, Chilos Godsent, in a statement, disclosed that the gunmen arrived at the scene in a Sienna and a Lexus SUV.

Godsent said since Igboayaka's abduction, his whereabouts remain unknown to both his family and friends.

He said: "Since this sad news, attempts by teeming members of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), family members, friends and associates to reach him through his mobile lines have failed.

"All his mobile lines were switched off immediately the ugly incident took place.

"On the foregoing, the Igbo National Council (INC) wishes to call on the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, Imo state command, to immediately swing to action to determine the identity of the gunmen that forcefully took the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka, on the evening of Saturday 8th February, 2025 in Owerri metropolis.

"The Igbo National Council noticed that his followers, family, friends and associates have been thrown into confusion since the ugly incident and would like to know his whereabouts soon."

We've launched investigation -Police

Reacting to the incident, Henry Okoye, spokesperson of the Imo police command, said the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the whereabouts of Igboayaka.

Okoye said the command did not arrest the OYC president as speculated by some residents.