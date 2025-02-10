Liberia: Boakai Suspends Nocal CEO Over Alleged Corruption

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has moved swiftly to suspend Madam Rustonlyn Suakoko Dennis, the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), amid explosive allegations of corruption, financial mismanagement, and abuse of public office.

The suspension comes after a recommendation from the Board of Directors of NOCAL, which called for an immediate investigation into the alleged misconduct involving the purchase of a US$75,000 SUV and other financial irregularities.

The allegations against Madam Dennis have centered around her approval of the purchase of an MG 2024 RX8 SUV for $75,000, despite dealership records showing a duty-paid price of US$45,000. The US$30,000 discrepancy has raised questions about the propriety of the deal, with critics accusing Dennis of inflating the purchase price for personal gain.

Sources close to the matter further allege that Dennis arranged for a kickback from the transaction. While a direct cash payment was reportedly rejected due to tax implications, she is said to have procured a second vehicle, valued at US$30,000, which was registered under her private company, "Tanti." This has led to accusations of fraudulent activities, misuse of public funds, and conflicts of interest.

The controversy surrounding the vehicle purchase has raised questions about the necessity of the acquisition. Reports indicate that Dennis' predecessor had already procured a new vehicle for the CEO's office in 2023, in line with Liberia's three-year vehicle procurement regulation for government officials. This raises concerns about whether the purchase was justified, especially considering the apparent wastefulness of replacing an updated office vehicle.

Adding to the concerns, it was revealed that Madam Dennis also replaced office furniture during her first months in office, despite the fact that her predecessor had recently updated the office setup. Critics argue that these actions demonstrate a pattern of financial mismanagement and disregard for public resources.

As the investigation into the allegations against Dennis unfolds, there are suggestions that other officials within NOCAL may have been complicit in the alleged misconduct.

Among those named in the investigation are Comptroller Richmond Jallah and Internal Auditor Markanue Dainsee, who are accused of colluding with Dennis to cover up the scandal. However, Vice President for Finance, Emmanuel Azango, is said to have opposed the deal, while Vice President for Administration, Boakai Jaleiba, was reportedly excluded from the discussions surrounding the purchase.

The suspension of Madam Dennis has also prompted political backlash, particularly from activists and opposition figures who have long questioned her appointment. Prominent activist Martin Kollie criticized Dennis for her controversial tenure in the legislature and her defeat in the 2023 elections, arguing that these factors made her an unsuitable candidate for the NOCAL CEO position.

Kollie further alleged that Dennis misappropriated NOCAL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for personal political gain, a claim that has intensified calls for a comprehensive investigation into the company's operations during her leadership.

In response to the allegations, Dennis has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the accusations are politically motivated. She has expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation and has invited Liberia's General Auditing Commission to conduct an independent audit of NOCAL's financial activities during her tenure.

In a statement issued by the Government of Liberia, President Boakai reaffirmed the administration's commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance, particularly in the management of the country's natural resources. The President's office emphasized that the suspension and investigation were necessary steps to ensure that any potential wrongdoings are thoroughly examined and addressed.

"This action reflects the government's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and its determination to protect public resources," the statement read. "The investigation will be comprehensive, and all individuals involved will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."