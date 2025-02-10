Nigeria: Air Peace Elevates Chibuzo Mbanefo to Boeing 777 Captain

Nigeria's largest carrier, Air Peace, has elevated Senior First Officer Chibuzo Mbanefo to the rank of Captain on its Boeing 777 fleet.

Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, in a statement, said Captain Mbanefo has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership and commitment to upholding Air Peace's high operational standards.

Ndiulo said after undergoing rigorous training and meeting all regulatory requirements, Mbanefo has now officially assumed the esteemed position of Captain, reinforcing Air Peace's legacy of nurturing top-tier aviation professionals.

The statement reads: "While introducing SFO Mbanefo to the Chairman/CEO Air Peace Limited, Dr Allen Onyema and Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, Capt. Gerald Udaya extolled his exceptional qualities.

"Specifically, he noted that SFO Mbanefo had completed over 4,800 flight hours on the right-hand side of the B777 and acknowledged his exceptional performance in the rigorous command upgrade training program. He expressed immense pride in Mbanefo's elevation to the left seat as Captain, a testament to his knowledge, competence, and proficiency.

"The pivotal moment of the ceremony was marked by the epaulette change, ceremoniously conferred by Dr. Onyema and Mrs. Olajide, symbolizing Mbanefo's new status as Captain. Reflecting on Mbanefo's journey, Capt. Iwo-Brown urged him to maintain a disciplined approach, adhere strictly to aviation protocols, and never compromise safety--a cornerstone for sustained success in the industry.

"In an emotion-laden speech, Captain Mbanefo expressed deep gratitude to the Chairman, his wife, family, and the flight operations management, acknowledging their unwavering support. He fondly recalled his early days in aviation before joining Air Peace as a flight dispatcher. With the Chairman's support, Capt. Mbanefo said he transitioned from Cadet to First Officer, undergoing intensive training on the Boeing 737.

"Although he could have progressed to Captain on the B737, his passion for the B777 guided his career path--a decision celebrated in this elevation ceremony."

Quoting Onyema, the statement said: "At Air Peace, we believe in recognizing and rewarding excellence. Captain Mbanefo has exhibited outstanding professionalism and dedication, and we are incredibly proud to see him take this next step in his career. This promotion aligns with our mission to build local capacity and ensure our flight operations remain world-class."