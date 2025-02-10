Liberia: Govt Moves to Solve the Electricity Crisis

-- Endorses Genser Energy's 270 MW Hybrid Gas Power Plant Proposal

The acute shortage of electricity in the country is at a crisis point-a situation that has prompted President Joseph Nyumah Boakai into action as he hosts a high-level consultation with the visiting Management team of TRANSCO CLSG.

Headed by its General Manager, Mohammed M. Sherif, Senior Representative of Genser Energy, Arnon Stephen and other key actors in the energy sector, the TRANSCO team and the President discussed the construction of a 270 MW hybrid natural gas and thermal power plant by Genser Energy in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The discussions centered on the endorsement of Genser Energy's project proposal as a strategic step toward expanding Liberia's power generation capacity, strengthening grid stability, and fostering economic growth.

The first phase of the project will be implemented within 18 months, producing approximately 120MW. The second phase, which will incorporate a combined steam cycle for enhanced efficiency and greater power output, will bring total capacity to 270MW within an additional twelve months.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai underscored the importance of mobilizing private sector investment to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity for all Liberians. "No nation can build a thriving economy without sustainable electricity," President Boakai emphasized and added that the project, once implemented, will serve as a catalyst for industrialization, job creation, and economic growth. We are fully committed to engaging the private sector to drive energy security for all Liberians.

The Genser Energy Hybrid Gas Power Plant, once implemented, will reduce Liberia's dependence on seasonal hydropower and expensive electricity imports, ensuring greater energy independence. The facility will feature cutting-edge cryogenic fuel storage technology and advanced gas turbines, delivering low-emission, cost-effective, and stable power generation.

The project aligns with Liberia's national energy needs and is designed to expand access to stable electricity, reducing long-standing power shortages, enhance grid reliability, ensuring energy availability throughout the dry season, support regional energy integration, leveraging TRANSCO CLSG's interconnection network and provide dedicated power for large industrial consumers, such as mining companies, factories, and commercial hubs.

The TRANSCO CLSG General Manager reaffirmed the importance of regional energy partnerships in making the project a success. "The development of this hybrid gas power plant represents a pivotal shift in Liberia's energy future. With regional energy partnerships and private sector investment, Liberia is poised to create a resilient, sustainable power sector that meets the growing demand for reliable electricity."

Prior to meeting President Boakai, TRANSCO CLSG's delegation and Genser Energy's Senior Management engaged in fruitful discussions with the LEC, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) and National Investment Commission (NIC) to align the project with Liberia's energy policies, regulatory frameworks, and investment strategies.

During these engagements, Genser Energy Senior Representative highlighted the company's commitment to providing innovative, long-term energy solutions for Liberia. He disclosed that the initiative has huge prospects for Liberia and encouraged the government to seize the opportunity to enhance Liberia's energy sustainability. "Genser Energy has a proven track record of delivering large - scale power projects across West Africa. This initiative is a reflection of our vision for Liberia - a country with vast economic potential that can be unlocked with sustainable energy infrastructure."

Beyond power generation, the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and strengthen Liberia's industrial base.

"The first hybrid gas powered plant in Liberia is going to be a game changer," Mr. Sherif declared, emphasizing that the ambitious effort reflects the government's commitment to improving quality of life and fostering nationwide economic growth. He furthered that by integrating advanced natural gas technology, this project will act as the bridge toward a lower-carbon energy mix, supporting Liberia's commitment to global sustainability goals.

Mr. Sherif assured the government that the project would not only provide low emission energy but would also create jobs and stimulate local economies.

He informed the Liberian leader that Genser Energy has also proposed to build a new technical university and initiate training programs to develop the technical skills of the local workforce, ensuring that qualified professionals are available to maintain and operate the facility. Additionally, Genser Energy is expected to build a new hospital to provide quality healthcare.

The Chairman and CEO of the National Investment Commission, Jeff B. Blibo views Genser Energy as a promising partner for addressing Liberia's energy needs.

He said Liberia's goal should be to ensure a stable and diverse energy supply that supports sustained economic growth and that by diversifying Liberia's energy mix, Liberia will be able to reduce her dependence on a single external source and enhance our energy security.

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has committed to fast-track regulatory approvals, while the NIC is working to streamline investment incentives, tax exemptions, and land acquisition processes to facilitate the project's development.

With President Boakai's endorsement and inter-agency collaboration, the Genser Energy 270MW Hybrid Gas Power Plant Proposal is now positioned for further investment discussions, regulatory processing, and implementation planning.

"We see this as a long-term partnership," said Sherif, adding that TRANSCO CLSG remains fully committed to facilitating the seamless integration of this project into the regional power transmission grid.