Liberia: Varney Taylor Foundation, Partner Dedicate Clinic in Lowah

Bomi County — Collaborating to enhance healthcare facilities, the Varney Taylor Foundation - Liberia chapter, in partnership with Refuge Place International Healthcare, has officially dedicated a clinic in Lowah Town, Mannah Clan, Bomi County.

The dedication ceremony, local officials say, marked a milestone in enhancing healthcare services in Klay District, Bomi County, exemplifying the power of collaboration and community-driven initiatives in fostering positive change.

The Town Chief of Lowah Town, Mr. Momo Zinnah, expressed gratitude for the clinic project by the Varney Taylor Foundation and its partner. Momo Zinnah promised that the town would support the clinic.

"We are happy today to have a clinic in our town," Zinnah said, "This is the first clinic ever in our town. We will continue to work with the clinic's authority to ensure the clinic is always functioning to cater to our people."

Klay District Commissioner, Momo P. Seh, thanked Cllr. Varney Taylor and Refugee Place International Healthcare for their initiative. Commissioner Seh emphasized the need for county support of the clinic.

"Today, our brother and son, Cllr. Varney Taylor, and his partner, Refugee Place International, have given us a clinic, but we need to support this clinic in every way possible," Seh urged.

Bomi County District #1 Representative Obediah J. Varney thanked Cllr. Varney and Partners for the initiative. The District #1 Representative described the project as a relief to the people of Lowah and Klay districts.

"I am so happy today to be here for the clinic's dedication. Thanks to Cllr. Varney Taylor for thinking back about his people here in Lowah," Rep. Varney noted.

The District #1 Representative further pledged his office's full support to the clinic.

"My office is always open to the clinic. Whenever the clinic needs me, call on me; we will be available to always assist our people," Rep. Varney added.

A brief story about the Clinic project.

The Lowah Town Clinic started in 2023 after Cllr. Varney B. Taylor lost two of his sisters due to a lack of health facilities within the area.

Fatu Taylor (deceased) died of high blood pressure while en route from Lowah Town to the Liberian Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

Matenneh Taylor (deceased) died two days after she had just given birth to a child in Lowah Town.

Cllr. Taylor believed that his sisters would not have died if there had been a health center within the town.

Due to the death of his sisters, Cllr. Taylor was motivated to construct a clinic as a means of providing quality healthcare to pregnant women and babies.

"If we had access to a medical facility that was equipped to offer regular check-ups for pregnant women, my sisters may still be alive," he said.

He further added, "Maybe the high blood pressure would have been managed from the onset, and the late Fatu Taylor would have had a chance to raise her children that she left behind."

Cllr. Varney Taylor highlighted the deaths of children and babies while en route to LGH in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

"The stories of children and babies dying in the hands of our American friends while driving them to the hospital in Bomi County are also part of the reasons that triggered the idea of constructing the clinic."

Making remarks on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of RPI, Madam Franzetta Nyanford - COS underscored the importance of the Lowah Town Clinic. Madam Nyanford announced a free one-year medical care to the people of Lowah Town and mini-charged for others surrounding towns and villages.

"For the next year, we will offer it for free.